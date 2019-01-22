Poll: Two-thirds of Scots believe Brexit makes independence more likely

More than two thirds of Scots believe Brexit could lead to the break-up of the UK, polling suggests.

A survey commissioned by campaigners for a second EU referendum found that 69% of respondents said Brexit would make Scottish independence more likely.

The poll conducted by Populous for the Right to Vote campaign also found that 54% of Scots support a second referendum on the terms of Brexit.

In Ireland, polling for the same campaign group found that 60% believe Brexit makes a united Ireland more likely in the next ten years, while 52% backed a second EU referendum.

It follows a warning from Theresa May that allowing a second EU referendum “could have significant implications for how we handle referendums in this country - not least, strengthening the hand of those campaigning to break up our United Kingdom.”

Have previously rejected any suggestion of a second referendum on Scotland’s future, saying “now is not the time” for another vote on independence, Mrs May also warned in the past week that a no-deal Brexit would put the Union at risk, as she tries to salvage her Brexit deal.

A Downing Street spokesman said on Tuesday that the Prime Minister was underlining her belief that “where the public deliver a verdict, it’s important that verdict is respected”.

Nicola Sturgeon has said she will reveal details of her timetable for a second independence referendum within a “matter of weeks”.

Conservative former minister Dr Phillip Lee, a leading supporter of the Right to Vote campaign, said the poll points to the “potentially catastrophic consequences of the Brexit deal”.

Dr Lee said: “As the Conservative and Unionist Party, the Government’s ‘Brexit at all cost’ strategy is wrong and puts at risk the very fabric of our Union, something I am deeply concerned about.

“Time is running out to get a deal that works for the whole of the UK.

“The only way to find a way through the political deadlock is to let the people decide on how the country should proceed, by giving them a final say.”