Poll: SNP on course to win most seats in Scotland but Tory vote holds up

The SNP and the Conservatives are predicted to be the big winners from the general election in Scotland, a new poll suggests.

A final survey of voting intentions carried out on December 10/11 found Nicola Sturgeon's party on 43.2 per cent - which would be enough for them to win the lion's share of constituencies north of the Border.

Nicola Sturgeon with husband Peter Murrell as they cast their votes at Broomhouse Park Community Hall today. Picture: PA

But Tories have reason to be cheerful as well, with pollsters predicting the party's vote share will be 28 per cent - just one per cent lower than in 2017 - which means they could hold most of their 13 Scottish seats.

The survey, carried out by pollsters Survation, found Labour on 20 per cent and the Lib Dems on seven per cent.

The country's top pollster, Sir John Curtice, has warned the high number of very marginal seats in Scotland makes final predictions difficult. If there was a uniform swing across the country along the lines of the Survation poll, the SNP could finish on 47 seats - but tactical voting at a local level could change that.

“It looks as though the election will affirm and strengthen the SNP’s dominance of Scottish politics and embolden the party in its demands for a second independence referendum," Sir John told The Courier.

"This is especially given this poll affirms previous polling that indicates support for independence is now close to the 50 per cent mark.

“Even so, support for the Conservatives is almost back to the level it enjoyed in 2017, thanks not least to its ability to secure the support of over half of all those who voted Leave in 2016.

“The party should retain a fair number of the gains it made in 2017, despite the nationalist advance. In contrast, Labour are at risk of seeing all the gains the party made in 2017 reversed, raising fresh questions about the party’s long-term future north of the border.”

Meanwhile, a separate poll of voting intentions at UK level has found that Boris Johnson and the Conservatives are on course to emerge with a majority.

Ipos Mori's final poll of the 2019 campaign finds the Conservatives 44 per cent, Labour 33 per cent, Liberal Democrats 12 per cent, with other parties on six per cent.