Poll: SNP lead for next general election cut to just five points over Scottish Labour

​New polling shows Labour has slashed the SNP lead for the next general election to five points.

Redfield-Wilton released its latest polling, showing the SNP was still on course to win the most Scottish seats at the next general election, but Labour is closing the gap.

Based on a sample size of 1,000, the polling also showed a 6 per cent lead for No if Scotland was to hold another independence referendum.

A week after entering office as First Minister, Humza Yousaf's first approval rating among Scottish voters is -7 per cent.

A Scottish independence march in Glasgow. Picture: John Devlin

If there was a general election, 36 per cent said they would vote for the SNP and 31 per cent said they would vote for Labour. The poll shows the Tories on 19 per cent, with the Liberal Democrats on 10 per cent.

The Redfield-Wilton polling follows a recent trend showing Labour improving its standing in polls, with a survey from Savanta on Friday showing the party on 33 per cent of the vote.

If there was a Holyrood election, polling shows 38 per cent of voters – based on a sample size of 1,000 – would give their constituency vote to the SNP, with 28 per cent for Labour.

The Scottish Conservatives polled at 18 per cent in the constituency; the Lib Dems at 10 per cent and the Greens at 3%

Regional list polling showed the SNP on 30 per cent, Labour on 24 per cent, the Conservatives on 19 per cent, the Lib Dems on 13 per cent; Green Party on 11 per cent, Reform UK 2 per cent and others on 2 per cent.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said the polls showed the party was "back in business".

Ms Baillie said: "The only poll that matters is the one on election day, but the trend speaks for itself – Scottish Labour is back in business.

"Scots are sick and tired of this Tory Government and they know that only Scottish Labour can kick them out of Downing Street and deliver the change that Scotland needs.

"The divided and scandal-struck SNP can only oppose the Tories – Scottish Labour can kick them out of power.

"Scotland needs a Labour government led by Keir Starmer at Westminster and a Scottish Labour government led by Anas Sarwar at Holyrood - it is our mission to make this happen.