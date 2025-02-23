Poll: Sir Keir Starmer's bigger influence over Scottish voters than Anas Sarwar

The poll doesn’t make for good reading for Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prime Minister has a bigger influence over Scottish voters than Anas Sarwar, a new poll suggests.

A survey by Opinion Matters for the communications firm Big Partnership spoke to 1,000 people between February 14 and 18, ahead of the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow this weekend, where Sir Keir Starmer will speak on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (left) and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer | PA/NationalWorld

In the poll, voters were asked who of the two Labour leaders would be more influential to their vote at next year’s Holyrood election.

Responding to the survey, a total of 29.5 per cent said the Prime Minister would have more influence over their decision, and 12.4 per cent said he would have “significantly more influence” than the Scottish Labour leader.

Just 12.6 per cent said Mr Sarwar would be more likely to sway their decision. Some 27.3 per cent of respondents said the influence of the men on their Holyrood vote was about the same.

Both Labour and the Tories in Scotland have long had issues with their partners south of the Border making their lives harder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sarwar’s party has watched as poll numbers have slumped since their peak last summer, following a number of unpopular decisions at UK government level. The Scottish Labour leader has had to repeatedly field questions about Sir Keir’s actions, while the Scottish Tories were repeatedly undermined by their counterparts while they were in government.

Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Fraser Paterson, the head of public affairs at Big Partnership and a former adviser to a Labour MSP, said: “These results raise questions about the balance of influence between Labour north and south of the Border when it comes to campaigning ahead of the Holyrood elections, and whether Anas Sarwar can establish a distinct electoral identity separate from the Prime Minister, who inevitably is making most of the political weather.

“Like the Conservatives, Labour has long grappled with tensions between Holyrood and Westminster, but that doesn’t have to be the case. The real test for Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar is whether they can forge a more unified approach.

“For organisations looking to shape the public agenda, it’s essential to understand where the differences may lie and identify both the pitfalls and opportunities that come with them.