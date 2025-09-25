Poll: Scots think SNP Government performing badly on public services

A new Survation poll shows ‘widespread dissatisfaction’

Scots think the SNP Government is handling the majority of public services badly, according to a new poll.

A Survation survey of more than 2,000 people found most believe Scottish ministers are performing poorly when it comes to the NHS, housing, crime, council funding and a host of other devolved responsibilities.

Only when it comes to running Scotland’s trains are people more positive than negative.

Asked about the most important issues facing the country today, the NHS is by far the highest priority. But just 39 per cent of Scots think SNP ministers are performing well when it comes to the health service, compared to 56 per cent who think the opposite.

Alastair Cameron, chair of pro-UK campaign group Scotland in Union, which commissioned the poll, said it “confirms there is widespread dissatisfaction with the failing SNP Government”.

He said: “People don't want to leave the UK, and they don't want the SNP prioritising it when our public services are in such chaos.

“Scotland urgently needs a competent Holyrood government which focuses on day-to-day issues – the devolved responsibilities which are important to our lives every single day.

“We need politicians who will fix the NHS, address the housing crisis, and tackle the problems with crime and policing – not populist grandstanding, nationalists picking fights with the UK Government, or an unwanted constitutional obsession.

“Next year’s election is an opportunity to elect politicians who listen to people’s priorities and work to improve lives across Scotland, rather than nationalists seeking to divide us.”

The Survation poll of 2,051 Scots aged 16 or over, which was carried out from September 4 to 16, asked how well people think the Scottish Government is performing across several devolved policy areas.

Nearly two thirds (65 per cent) said either ‘not that well’ or ‘not at all well’ in relation to housing, while 64 per cent said the same about local council funding.

When it comes to the NHS, 56 per cent responded negatively about the government’s performance and only 39 per cent said ministers are doing well.

Education was more evenly split, with 50 per cent saying the SNP is not performing well, and 43 per cent stating the opposite.

On the economy and jobs, 58 per cent said the Government is not doing well, compared to 35 per cent who said it is. There was a similar split for crime and policing.

Only in relation to trains, which are nationalised in Scotland, was there a positive outcome for the Government, with 48 per cent saying ministers are performing well, compared to 41 per cent who disagreed.

Asked to choose the most important issues facing Scotland today, 57 per cent chose the NHS, followed by energy bills and immigration, each on 29 per cent.

Elsewhere, the poll found Scottish Labour and Reform UK are tied on 19 per cent when it comes to Westminster voting intentions, with the SNP well out in front on 35 per cent.

The Nationalists are also comfortably in the lead at Holyrood, with 37 per cent of the constituency vote and 31 per cent of the list vote. Labour is on 20 per cent and 18 per cent respectively, just ahead of Reform on 18 per cent and 16 per cent. The Conservatives are trailing behind in fourth place, on 11 per cent and 13 per cent.

Scottish Tory deputy leader Rachael Hamilton said: “This poll confirms Scots are sick and tired of the SNP’s incompetence. The SNP’s 18 years in power have been epitomised by them failing on every major issue that they are responsible for.

“Our NHS is in a state of permanent crisis, our once world-leading educational standards have been destroyed and we have the worst drug death rate in Europe.

“The real priorities of Scots continue to be ignored by John Swinney and his colleagues who are hellbent on pushing their obsession with independence above everything else.

“For the sake of moving Scotland on, we must get this rotten SNP government out at next year’s election.”

SNP Depute Leader Keith Brown said:“This poll gives the SNP its highest constituency vote share in almost three years and puts us within touching distance of an outright majority in the Scottish Parliament.

“The SNP is focussed on making Scotland a better place to live. NHS waiting times are coming down and GP numbers are up, our young people achieved outstanding exam results this year, and we’ve just scrapped peak rail fares for good - saving commuters hundreds of pounds.