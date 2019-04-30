Poll: Scots least likely to call themselves ‘patriots’ in the UK

Scots are the least likely to describe themselves as “patriots” in the UK, a new survey examining British attitudes towards foreign policy has found.

In a poll conducted by BMG Research on behalf of the British Foreign Policy Group (BFPG), over half of respondents (56 per cent) from across the UK identified with the term patriot.

Image: British Foreign Policy Group

While 62 per cent of those in the south-east of England classed themselves as such, the figure was 47 per cent for those in Scotland and 48 per cent for those living in Wales.

Major differences in attitudes towards patriotism were also found based on party affiliations.

Those who identified as UKIP voters (82 per cent) or Conservatives (78 per cent) were most likely to claim they were patriots. Of all the parties, SNP supporters were the least likely to see themselves as patriots (36 per cent).

The report noted the variations “may reflect on the geography of political engagement and of citizens’ uneven sense of engagement and representation in contemporary political processes”.

It added: “In the case of Scotland and Wales, we can see the complexity of multi-faceted national identities coming into play in this question, with ‘patriotism’ seen as inferring a patriotism to the United Kingdom or Great Britain, which may supersede national – and more closely felt – identities of national pride in the devolved nations.”