The new poll comes ahead of a landmark financial summit in Edinburgh late this year.

Most Scots want to see the Scottish and UK governments working better together to bring more investment to Scotland, according to an exclusive new poll.

A total of 69 per cent of Scots believe the two governments should be working more cooperatively to try and attract international investment into the Scottish economy.

By comparison, just 8 per cent said the opposite.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney. | Andy Buchanan/Getty Images

A further 77 per cent said attracting international investment to Scotland should be a top or important priority for both Holyrood and Westminster, while only 3 per cent said it should not be a priority at all.

This Survation poll for Scottish Financial Enterprise comes ahead of a landmark summit of global investors which is coming to Edinburgh later this year.

The summit will be jointly hosted by Scottish Financial Enterprise and the City of London Corporation.

Sandy Begbie, chief executive of Scottish Financial Enterprise, said: “This poll confirms most Scots share our long-held view that attracting international investment into key sectors of the economy in Scotland should be a priority for both the Scottish and UK governments, and that they should be working more cooperatively to make it happen.

Sandy Begbie. | Contributed/Graham Flack

“With this in mind, I’m delighted that both governments are giving their support to the investment summit in October, which will be the first of its kind in Scotland.

“It will showcase the best Scotland has to offer while bringing together investors from around the world, industry leaders and policymakers, building the connections needed to ultimately unlock substantial new investment in the Scottish economy.

“Scotland has a captivating story to tell, from the worldwide interest in the nation’s history to the innovation driving its future.

“This summit will be the ideal place to write the next chapters.”

He added: “Recently we have seen a number of areas where both of Scotland’s governments have improved cooperation but these poll findings show the vast majority of Scots want to see continued improvement.”

A spokeswoman for the UK Government said: “We have reset the relationship with the Scottish Government and are working collaboratively with them as part of our plan for change - to grow our economy and put more money in people’s pockets.

“That includes our Brand Scotland programme, which is encouraging inward investment in Scotland and supporting Scottish businesses exporting overseas, and striking trade deals around the world, such as our recent deals with India and the USA.”

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes added: “Scotland is a highly attractive destination for investors.

“The country has been the top performing UK location outside London for inward investment projects for nine consecutive years.

“We work closely with the UK Government to promote investment into Scotland.