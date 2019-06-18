Poll: Majority of Tory members would accept Scottish independence as price of Brexit

A majority of Tory party members would risk Scotland leaving the United Kingdom as long as Brexit was delivered, a major poll has revealed today.

A YouGov survey found that Brexit is by far the most pressing constitutional matter for the Conservative rank-and-file, with most members claiming they would accept Scotland and Northern Ireland departing the Union if that was the price of the UK's exit from the European Union.

When asked what scenarios they would be prepared to accept as a price of Brexit, 63 per cent of respondents said Scottish independence and 59 per cent said Northern Ireland leaving the UK.

"So dedicated to accomplishing Brexit are Tory members that a majority (54%) would be willing to countenance the destruction of their own party if necessary," Matthew Smith of YouGov said.

"Only a third (36%) put the party’s preservation above steering Britain out of the EU."

But one thing that Conservative members fear more than the prospect of Brexit failing is the prospect ofJeremy Corbyn as prime minister.

Half would rather call the whole thing off rather than allow the Labour leader inside Downing Street.