Poll: Has Brexit made Scots more likely to vote for independence?

The former newspaper editor behind the infamous Vow, published days before 2014’s Scottish independence referendum, yesterday came out in support of independence in a move hailed as “hugely significant” by Nicola Sturgeon.

The ideological outing of former Daily Record editor Murray Foote sparked debate around whether the UK Government’s handling of Britain’s EU withdrawal is driving more Scots towards independence.

The First Minister and her party saw 5,000 new members join in the 24 hours after SNP MPs walked out of the House of Commons in protest over what they view as a lack of debate on post-Brexit devolution and the raft of new powers to be taken back from Brussels.

