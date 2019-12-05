Poll: Half of Scots believe NHS has got worse since Nicola Sturgeon became FM

Public confidence in the Scottish Government's handling of education, health and justice has fallen, according to a new poll.

The YouGov poll for The Times recorded negative ratings for all three areas, as well as for the economy.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits a hospital. Picture: PA

More than half of the 1,002 adults in Scotland surveyed between November 29 and December 3 believe the health service is being handled badly by ministers.

Four in 10 (40%) said it is performing well, giving a net rating of -12, down from +7 when the same questions were asked in a YouGov poll for The Times in April.

Healthcare

Nicola Sturgeon makes Christmas cards with children, during a visit to Happy Days Nursery with Owen Thompson, SNP candidate for Midlothian. Picture: Getty Images

Half of the respondents (50%) believe the service provided by the NHS has got worse since Ms Sturgeon became First Minister in 2014, while 7% said it has improved.

Of those who believe the performance has remained roughly the same over the past five years, 26% said the service is good and 5% said it is bad.

Education

On education, just under half (48%) of respondents said the Scottish Government is handling it badly, while 40% believe it is heading in the right direction.

The net score for this area is -8 - 10 percentage points down on April.

A total of 44% of those surveyed said the Scottish Government is handling the justice system badly, while 38% believe it is being handled well.

Since the +2 net score for justice in April, this has fallen to -6.

Those who think the government is not performing well on the economy were marginally larger at 44% than the 43% who said the opposite, giving an overall rating of -1.

The April poll did not measure public confidence in the economy