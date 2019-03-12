Poll: 1 in 3 Scots say there should never be a second independence referendum

A third of Scottish voters think that there should never be another referendum on independence, and 60 per cent think it should be delayed until at least 2024, a new poll shows.

The Survation poll for the Scottish Daily Mail comes as the SNP’s Ian Blackford bids to persuade Westminster to give the Scottish Parliament the power to hold another referendum.

Keith Brown hailed the poll. Picture: John Devlin.

The poll of just over 1,000 Scottish adults presented respondents with a series of statements and asked ‘which of the following best summarises your view on the timing of another independence referendum?’

32 per cent opted for ‘there should never be another Scottish independence referendum’ while 22 per cent opted for ‘there should be another referendum within two years of the UK leaving the European Union.’

A further 10 per cent said ‘there should be a referendum within 2-5 years’ and 21 per cent said ‘there should be another referendum at some stage but not for at least another ten years’.

Eight per cent were undecided, and seven per cent said the poll should take place between five and ten years.

Scottish Tory chief whip Maurice Golden reacted: “This shows a clear majority do not want another referendum any time soon. Scots are sick and tired of Nicola Sturgeon’s obsession with a referendum. They deserve a Scottish Government focused on their priorities of health and education.”

SNP deputy leader Keith Brown said: “Support for independence is now higher than backing for any kind of Brexit, which is why the Tories are running scared of giving people a say on their future, because they fear they would lose.”

Respondents were also asked about their voting intentions for the Scottish Parliamentary elections in 2021.

The SNP remain far ahead on the constituency voting intentions, with 43 per cent, compared to 24 per cent for the Conservatives, 22 per cent for Labour, and nine per cent for the Lib Dems.

On the regional list, the SNP would get 32 per cent of first preference votes, compared to 22 per cent for the Tories, 19 per cent for Labour, and 11 per cent for both the Liberal Democrats and the Greens.

That would see the SNP lose 4 seats, the Conservatives lose five and Labour would lose 3, and increases of five and seven seats for the Greens and Lib Dems respectively.

The 70 seats combined for the SNP and Greens would mean the Scottish Parliament retains its pro-independence majority.