Boris Johnson will face Sir Keir Starmer and other members of the Opposition in PMQs while the Gray inquiry nears.
A Downing Street source said that Sue Gray had not, as of Tuesday evening, handed in her findings about alleged coronavirus rule-breaking parties held at the top of Government.
Police launched their own probe into multiple events in No 10 after being passed information from the Gray inquiry.
Politics LIVE: Downing Street braced for Sue Gray report as Boris Johnson faces further questions
Last updated: Wednesday, 26 January, 2022, 10:23
Former assistant Government whip Matt Warman said he “genuinely doesn’t recognise” the accusations of blackmail that have been made against the Conservative party whips.
He told Times Radio: “I genuinely don’t recognise it. We all heard the ancient history of the Government whip’s office during Maastricht and decades ago when there was an immensely different culture.
“That is a world away from the whip’s office that I was in or anyone’s been in for a long, long time. Does it depress me that these are the sorts of stories that are bandied around? Yes, it does. Does that make them true? No, it doesn’t.”
Nigella Lawson mocked Tory MP Conor Burns after he said the Prime Minister had been “ambushed with a cake”, suggesting he had inspired the name of her new cookbook.
The Northern Ireland minister was speaking to Channel 4 News, defending Mr Johnson’s presence at a surprise birthday bash in the Cabinet room on June 19 2020 when social events indoors were banned, where it is alleged attendees shared cake and sang “happy birthday” to Boris Johnson.
Lawson, whose cookbooks include titles such as Nigellissima and Cook, Eat, Repeat, subsequently took to Twitter to propose that Ambushed By Cake be the name of her next culinary guide.
“Ambushed by Cake: it just has to be the title of my next book!”, she posted.
Mr Burns responded, tweeting: “It’s yours if you want it! Could I include my Granny’s Christmas cake recipe?”
However, Lawson did not appear impressed by Mr Burns’ light-hearted approach to the matter of Downing Street parties.
“This is just too meta. Plus, you think it’s a joke? Says it all”, read her reply.
Will we see a confidnece vote?
The steady stream of allegations over alleged breaches of lockdown rules have undermined the Prime Minister, and many of his critics are waiting for Ms Gray’s report before deciding whether or not to submit formal letters saying they have no confidence in his leadership.
If Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, receives 54 letters – 15% of Tory MPs – a vote on Mr Johnson’s leadership would be held.
Boris Johnson’s allies appear to believe the British public is “utterly stupid”, the chairman of the Commons Standards Committee has said.
Chris Bryant told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the alleged lockdown breaches in Number 10 were a “pattern of behaviour” carried out while families across the country had been forced to “do without”.
“If I could just say something about this argument that Boris Johnson’s henchmen are advancing, that this is all small beer and we should all just forget about it… This whole idea that the Prime Minister was ambushed by a cake and all of that… I honestly do think that they think that the British people must be utterly stupid,” he said.
“The truth of the matter is that this is a pattern of behaviour.
“It’s not just one event, it’s dozens of events, and every single one of us can recite a moment when a family member had to do without.”
Shadow secretary of state for education Bridget Phillipson has accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of lying over the alleged breaking of lockdown rules.
She said the stories have made the UK an “international laughing stock” and criticised ministers for “coming up with ridiculous excuses” over what happened.
She told Sky News: “I don’t think we need Sue Gray to tell us what is absolutely clear to the British people, which is that the Prime Minister has lied and lied and lied again.
“He’s taken us all for fools, treated the British people with complete contempt, and we have this ridiculous spectacle of the Foreign Secretary and a whole litany of senior ministers paraded out every day to come up with ever more ridiculous excuses for what we all knew happened.”
The chairman of the Committee on Standards of Public life has warned that Boris Johnson could attempt “jiggery-pokery” by publishing Sue Gray’s report just before PMQs to avoid being questioned on its findings.
Chris Bryant said the Prime Minister was likely intending to “manipulate Parliament” once the report by the senior civil servant into possible lockdown breaches across Government is handed over to No10.
The Labour MP for Rhondda said the timing of the publication would determine whether or not the leader of the opposition could respond properly in the House of Commons.
Asked about possible delays to its publication, he told BBC R4’s Today programme: “I have a suspicion that that may be that Sue Gray noted that the Prime Minister was intending to do a bit of jiggery-pokery by publishing the report at noon just as he stood up for Prime Minister’s Questions and expecting the leader of the opposition in Parliament to be able to respond.
“I’ve seen this too many times when governments just try to get far too clever and try to manipulate Parliament.
“Sue Gray should publish according to her own timetable. All of her reports should be published in full, both the finding and the workings, because they will be just as important for people to determine what happened and that should be published with plenty of time for Parliament to be able to read it, respond to it and go to the Prime Minister with it.”
