Fran Hall, spokesperson for the Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice campaign group, said: “I lost my husband to Covid-19 in October 2020, he had served in the police for over 30 years. All I want is to know the truth about what happened to him, just like the other hundreds of thousands of families like mine that have lost other loved ones to Covid-19, so that lessons can be learnt and we can move forward with our lives.

“Tragically, it seems here that the Metropolitan Police have broken the trust of the public by first refusing to investigate flagrant law breaking, and now demanding any other investigations hide the most serious illegalities happening at Downing Street.

“It’s incredibly painful and they have let families like mine down. My husband was completely committed to justice, and he would have been appalled by this.

“As we predicted, the Sue Gray investigation has turned into a circus. The reality is that it’s clear that the Prime Minister broke his own laws blatantly and regularly, whilst families across the country stuck with them and suffered greatly for doing so. If he had any decency he would do the right thing and resign, but that quite clearly isn’t going to happen.