It is “impossible” to defend the Prime Minister’s claims to the Commons over partygate, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Sir Keir told MPs: “It is now impossible to defend the Prime Minister’s words to this House. This is about trust.

“Because during that May 20 press conference, the British public were told normal life as we know it is a long way off. But that wasn’t the case in Number 10.

“Even now after 126 fines, they think it is everyone else’s fault but theirs. They expect others to take the blame whilst they cling on. They pretend that the Prime Minister has somehow been exonerated, as if the fact that he only broke the law once is worthy of praise.