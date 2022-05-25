The Prime Minister faced fresh demands to resign after Sue Gray’s report said the public would be “dismayed” by a series of breaches of coronavirus rules in No 10 and Westminster.
“The events that I investigated were attended by leaders in government. Many of these events should not have been allowed to happen,” she said.
The Metropolitan Police has issued 126 fines for rule breaches in No 10 and Whitehall, with the Prime Minister receiving a single fixed-penalty notice for his birthday party.
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner described the contents of the report as “indefensible”, calling Mr Johnson’s Downing Street “rotten from the very top”.
“He set the culture. It happened on his watch. It’s on him,” she added.
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford branded the report “damning” and called the Prime Minister to resign for “orchestrating” the scenes in Downing Street.
Labour said there was now “no doubt” that Mr Johnson had “lied” to MPs.
Last updated: Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 13:23
The Prime Minister has said he takes “full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch”
The campaign group Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice said the Prime Minister has treated them like “dirt” and “an inconvenience”.
Lobby Akinnola, a spokesman for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, whose father Olufemi Akinnola died with coronavirus in April 2020 aged 60, said: “There we have it. Whilst the country had one of the highest death rates in the world from Covid-19, they were celebrating over cheese and wine and drinking themselves sick over a karaoke machine.
“When they refused to learn lessons and allowed the virus to run riot in the second wave, killing more people than it had in the first, they instead prioritised secret Santa.
“When they were texting colleagues about getting away with it, we were having to text our families telling them they couldn’t come to their loved ones’ funerals.
The Prime Minister has failed to uphold the standards expected in public life, Sir Keir Starmer has suggested.
Labour leader Sir Keir told MPs: “Number 10 symbolises the principles of public life in this country. Selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty, leadership.
“But who could read this report and honestly believe the Prime Minister has upheld those standards?”
A Labour backbench MP could be heard to say: “Nobody.”
Sir Keir added: “The reason the British public have had to endure this farce was his refusal to admit the truth or the decent thing when he was found to have broken the law.”
It is “impossible” to defend the Prime Minister’s claims to the Commons over partygate, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said.
Sir Keir told MPs: “It is now impossible to defend the Prime Minister’s words to this House. This is about trust.
“Because during that May 20 press conference, the British public were told normal life as we know it is a long way off. But that wasn’t the case in Number 10.
“Even now after 126 fines, they think it is everyone else’s fault but theirs. They expect others to take the blame whilst they cling on. They pretend that the Prime Minister has somehow been exonerated, as if the fact that he only broke the law once is worthy of praise.
“The truth is they set the bar for his conduct lower than a snake’s belly and now they expect the rest of us to congratulate him as he stumbles over it.”
Boris Johnson told MPs: “I have been as surprised and disappointed as anyone else in this House as the revelations have unfolded and, frankly, I have been appalled by some of the behaviour, particularly in the treatment of the security and the cleaning staff.
“And I’d like to apologise to those members of staff and I expect anyone who behaved in that way to apologise to them as well.”
Boris Johnson is delivering a statement to the House of Commons
Boris Johnson told MPs “I take full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch” as he responded to Sue Gray’s partygate report”
Starting the statement he said: ““I want to begin today by renewing my apology to the House, to the whole country, for the short lunchtime gathering on June 19, 2020 in the Cabinet Room, during which I stood at my place at the Cabinet table and for which I received a fixed penalty notice.
“I also want to say above all that I take full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch. Sue Gray’s report has emphasised that it is up to the political leadership in Number 10 to take ultimate responsibility and, of course, I do.”
