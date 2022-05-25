Boris Johnson felt it was his “duty” to make an appearance at the leaving-dos of departing colleagues.

He told a press briefing: “When I was speaking to colleagues about the departure of another spad (special adviser), or Government adviser or official, it didn’t occur to me that this was anything except what it was my duty to do as Prime Minister during a pandemic.

“That’s why I did it, and that’s why I spoke as I did in the House of Commons. And, yes, as Sue has found and everybody can see and the evidence has shown, after I had been there things did not go well.”

Asked whether he heard music or partying in the building after he left the events, Mr Johnson replied: “No, let’s be absolutely clear – this is a very big place.

“If you take No 10 and the Cabinet Office together, there are hundreds of rooms.

“My impression was that I was personally at work events, but that doesn’t absolve me of responsibility for what happened in this place.