The Prime Minister faced fresh demands to resign after Sue Gray’s report said the public would be “dismayed” by a series of breaches of coronavirus rules in No 10 and Westminster.
“The events that I investigated were attended by leaders in government. Many of these events should not have been allowed to happen,” she said.
The Metropolitan Police has issued 126 fines for rule breaches in No 10 and Whitehall, with the Prime Minister receiving a single fixed-penalty notice for his birthday party.
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner described the contents of the report as “indefensible”, calling Mr Johnson’s Downing Street “rotten from the very top”.
“He set the culture. It happened on his watch. It’s on him,” she added.
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford branded the report “damning” and called the Prime Minister to resign for “orchestrating” the scenes in Downing Street.
Labour said there was now “no doubt” that Mr Johnson had “lied” to MPs.
Last updated: Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 16:36
The Scottish Conservative leader has not called for Boris Johnson to resign yet despite Scottish political parties urging him to “grow a backbone” and do so.
Boris Johnson felt it was his “duty” to make an appearance at the leaving-dos of departing colleagues.
He told a press briefing: “When I was speaking to colleagues about the departure of another spad (special adviser), or Government adviser or official, it didn’t occur to me that this was anything except what it was my duty to do as Prime Minister during a pandemic.
“That’s why I did it, and that’s why I spoke as I did in the House of Commons. And, yes, as Sue has found and everybody can see and the evidence has shown, after I had been there things did not go well.”
Asked whether he heard music or partying in the building after he left the events, Mr Johnson replied: “No, let’s be absolutely clear – this is a very big place.
“If you take No 10 and the Cabinet Office together, there are hundreds of rooms.
“My impression was that I was personally at work events, but that doesn’t absolve me of responsibility for what happened in this place.
“I take that responsibility and I continue to make sure we make changes. I apologised today to the House and to the country, but also to the custodians and the staff, who it now turns out were wrongly and badly treated – I think it is repugnant that that happened.”
The Prime Minister said he had begun making inquiries about which staff had been rude to security and cleaning staff in No 10 and Whitehall.
Addressing a Downing Street press conference, Boris Johnson said: “On the behaviour of staff and alleged rudeness, I don’t know who is specifically guilty of that.
“In the course of my apologies today, I began to make some inquiries and I will, of course, continue them.
“As I said earlier on, I think it is utterly intolerable for people to be rude to hard-working staff.
“At the very least, they should apologise but I don’t yet have the names of those who were responsible.”
Boris Johnson is asked what were you, your wife, and five aides doing in your flat for several hours on the night of 13 November 2020.
Boris Johson says that was a work meeting. The Met police investigated it, and that is what they concluded.
After taking around 30 minutes of questions, the PM leaves the press conference.
Boris Johnson says that he understands the anger felt by many across Britain, but that it was his job to serve the people in the country - he said that he did not consider resigning and that the press office believed they were holding work events.
Boris Johnson once again adds that he did not believe rules were broken saying: “I believe that they were work events, they were part of my job. That view appears to be substantive by the fact that I wasn’t fined for those events.”
When asked about the actions of Martin Reynolds and why boasting about “getting away with it” was not stopped - Boris Johnson says he did not want to comment on individuals.