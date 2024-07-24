Politics live: Keir Starmer faces first Prime Minister's Questions grilling as SNP relegated to backbenches
Sir Keir Starmer faces his first Prime Minister’s Questions since the Labour landslide victory in the general election.
Sir Keir and Rishi Sunak’s roles will be reversed, with Mr Sunak asking the questions instead of answering them in his new role as leader of the opposition.
Expect the fall-out from last night’s two-child benefit cap vote to feature heavily - seven Labour MPs were suspended for six months for voting against the government.
Smooth sailing
That concludes PMQs, which was quite a friendly affair, aside from an incredibly bold attack by Pete Wishart that other MPs just laughed at. The Prime Minister looked confident, Rishi Sunak was relaxed, and any minor attempts to cause a problem were dismissed with a riff on the scale of the victory.
It was effective today, and prompted lots of laughs, suggesting the two child vote is already in the past, and there’s no issues of party unity. The only possible issue for Starmer is, he won’t be able to laugh off attacks by mentioning the election forever. Those critical voices are coming from outside Labour, but they’ll get louder with time, and soon some in his party maybe tempted to say what they really think.
But for now, the honeymoon is on, not least with Summer recess beginning next week.
School's out
Christine Jardine from the Liberal Democrats says schools in Edinburgh are at capacity, and asks what will the implications be on the state school system from removing the VAT exemption from private schools. She also wants assurances that the VAT raised in Scotland will be reinvested in education in Scotland.
The Prime Minister says he understands the aspirations of parents that work hard for their children and he wants to improve schools, which isn’t really an answer.
Wishart upon a star
SNP MP Pete Wishart says the Labour rebellion, which was just seven, suggests the “honeymoon is over” for Sir Keir’s start as leader, prompting huge groans and laughter from everyone.
The Prime Minister responds by saying given how many SNP MPs came back after the election, he’s not sure he’s going to take lectures on what the people of Scotland voted for.
If the boot fits
Laughter in the commons as SNP’s Stephen Flynn congratulates Keir Starmer for “ending Tory rule”, prompting Tory MPs to heckle “and yours!”
The SNP Westminster leader seems to take it in his stride, only to get told off by the speaker for holding up a copy of a Scottish newspaper about the child benefit cap.
“No props!” shouts the speaker, implying it was a red nose or novelty moustache.
Diving in
The Prime Minister pays tribute to Ed Davey as the Lib Dem leader stands up, saying he was touched by the video of him with his children, before joking he's "glad he's in a suit today, as we're more used to seeing him in a wetsuit".
However, he’s less keen when Sir Ed asks him to create a cross-party commission on social care.
Is this a friendly
I’d love to tell you there’s been a big ruckus or hard question, but it’s all very cordial. Does the Prime Minister agree with Rishi Sunak that Ukraine should be supported, yes, does Sir Keir want the Olympic team to do well, yes.
It’s all a bit end of school really, everyone being nice, excited to just get out for their holidays.
So it's all fine then
Here’s the moment MPs awwwwed at the man who tried to make the Rwanda scheme happen.
All on the same team
Rishi Sunak starts by offering his support to the team GB Olympics, but jokes he’s “not the first person they’d come to on advice on how to win”.
Decent joke, everyone awwws. No really.
Trans lives matter
No rebellion chat from Nadia Whittome, who starts by raising the concerns of trans people over the ban on puberty blockers. She asks the Prime Minister if he’ll meet with the mum of a trans child who is concerned, and the Labour leader says a minister will instead.
It’s a start I suppose.
