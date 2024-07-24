That concludes PMQs, which was quite a friendly affair, aside from an incredibly bold attack by Pete Wishart that other MPs just laughed at. The Prime Minister looked confident, Rishi Sunak was relaxed, and any minor attempts to cause a problem were dismissed with a riff on the scale of the victory.

It was effective today, and prompted lots of laughs, suggesting the two child vote is already in the past, and there’s no issues of party unity. The only possible issue for Starmer is, he won’t be able to laugh off attacks by mentioning the election forever. Those critical voices are coming from outside Labour, but they’ll get louder with time, and soon some in his party maybe tempted to say what they really think.