The images – obtained by ITV News – were taken at a do for departing communications chief Lee Cain on 13 November 2020, just days after Mr Johnson had ordered a second national lockdown in England.
Asked last December in the Commons whether there had been a party in No 10 on that date, the Prime Minister said “no” and added he was sure the rules were followed at all times.
Read More
Labour said there was now “no doubt” that Mr Johnson had “lied” to MPs.
You can follow the latest in our live blog.
Politics LIVE: Partygate: Pressure mounts on Boris Johnson as he faces questions after new photos emerge
Last updated: Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 07:48
The Times is this morning reporting that Boris Johnson tried to pressure Sue Gray into not publishing her report when they met.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps did not deny reports that Boris Johnson suggested to Sue Gray she did not need to publish her partygate investigation.
He told Sky News: “I wasn’t in the room so I don’t know that’s the case.
“Exactly what was discussed, I don’t know.
“Occasionally things get reported that are not entirely accurate, the civil service were there to make sure that all the correct processes were followed so I have no particular reason for concern about the two of them meeting.”
The Mayor of London said the Metropolitan Police should explain why Boris Johnson is not getting a fine for a party he was at where at least one other person is being fined.
Sadiq Khan said he has “assiduously stayed well away” from the investigation.
“But I think it’s important, when it comes to trust and confidence, when it comes to policing by consent, when it comes to questions being asked about the integrity of an investigation that the police explain why they’ve reached the conclusions they have.
Boris Johnson does not think he was attending a party in the image showing him raising a glass and surrounded by wine bottles at a leaving do, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.
The Cabinet minister told Sky News: “I don’t think the fact of the pictures, us seeing them for the first time, changes what the police and Sue Gray already know.”
“I see his red box is there, which is his work box, it looks to me like he goes down on his way out of the office and thanks the staff and raises a glass, and doesn’t in his mind recognise it as a party. And indeed the police have looked into this and spent a lot of time and resources.”
Asked if he is comfortable with the photographs, he said: “I’m not, I couldn’t see my own dad for a long period of time because we were obeying the rules but I also accept the Prime Minister has long since apologised, has made fundamental reforms in No 10 and have no doubt if he had his time again he wouldn’t have dropped by to say thank you to a member of staff leaving.”
Good morning and welcome to our live blog as pressure once again mounts on Boris Johson.
Anyone getting a sense of deja vu?