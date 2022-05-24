The images – obtained by ITV News – were taken at a do for departing communications chief Lee Cain on 13 November 2020, just days after Mr Johnson had ordered a second national lockdown in England.
Asked last December in the Commons whether there had been a party in No 10 on that date, the Prime Minister said “no” and added he was sure the rules were followed at all times.
Labour said there was now “no doubt” that Mr Johnson had “lied” to MPs.
Last updated: Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 13:24
Three Downing Street insiders have detailed to the BBC allegations of chaotic parties in Downing Street during lockdown.
On the Lee Cain leaving do the Prime Minister has been pictured at, one staff member said “there were about 30 people, if not more, in a room. Everyone was stood shoulder to shoulder, some people on each other’s laps…one or two people”.
Downing Street has denied that Boris Johnson suggested to Sue Gray that she should drop her report into lockdown parties in Whitehall.
The Times reported that Mr Johnson asked the senior civil servant whether there was any point in publishing the report now the facts were “all out there” at a meeting earlier this month.
However the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “This was a legitimate meeting about the process rather than the contents of the report.
“The Prime Minister did not ask her to drop the report or not proceed with the report.
“The Prime Minister commissioned the report, initially by the Cabinet Secretary, and wants it to be published.”
The spokesman said that he understood that the report would be published “in the coming days”.
Boris Johnson does not believe he was at a lockdown-breaking party in the images showing him raising a glass and surrounded by colleagues and wine bottles, a Cabinet ally has said.
Mr Johnson did not receive a fixed penalty notice from the Metropolitan Police, which concluded its investigation into lockdown parties in No 10 last week, for the date in question, with the picture – published by ITV – showing there were at least eight other people in the room at a time when people were banned from social mixing.
The Prime Minister did not address the photo but instead opened the Cabinet meeting by heralding the current low rate of unemployment and discussing the UK Government’s plan for pushing down inflation, which has soared to 9% in April, its highest level for 40 years.
The Prime Minister, speaking to ministers in the Cabinet room on Tuesday, said unemployment stood at 3.7% and was at its lowest since 1974, even joking at how it had never been lower in Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s lifetime.
Commons Leader Mark Spencer was also asked whether Mr Johnson had misled Parliament over his reassurances that Covid rules were upheld in Downing Street and for saying that there was no party on November 13 when the picture was taken.
None of the senior ministers, including Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, responded while heading for the famous black door.
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: “While the British public were making huge sacrifices, Boris Johnson was breaking the law.
“Boris Johnson said repeatedly that he knew nothing about law-breaking – there’s no doubt now, he lied.
“Boris Johnson made the rules, and then broke them.”
What where the rules on the day the latest pictures of Boris Johnson emergedon 13th November?
A second national lockdown was in force.
In England, the rules prohibited indoor gatherings of two or more people.
An exception was allowed if the gathering “was reasonably necessary” for work purposes.
The “working safely during coronavirus“ guidance at the time said only “absolutely necessary participants should attend meetings and should maintain 2m separation throughout”.
Grant Shapps said on Tuesday he was “angry” to see the photographs but suggested the Prime Minister may not have been fined over the event because he left the leaving do “pretty quick”.
The Transport Secretary argued that Mr Johnson had only “popped down” to toast departing communications chief Lee Cain on November 13 2020.
Downing Street has declined to defend the scenes ahead of the publication of Sue Gray’s inquiry, which a No 10 source expects to be published on Wednesday.
The leaving do took place just days after the Prime Minister had ordered England’s second national lockdown.