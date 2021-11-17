The Prime Minister did not apologise for the Owen Paterson affair but repeated it was a “mistake” to conflate the issue with reforming the standards process more generally.
Sir Keir Starmer questioned if Boris Johnson would back an investigation into contracts given to Randox or “vote for another cover-up”.
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the Prime Minister’s proposals to update the Code of Conduct for MPs are already “half-botched” and do not “even scratch the surface”.
Boris Johnson will face a showdown with his own backbenchers over plans to ban MPs from paid political consultancy work.
The PM is to be questioned by Liaison Committee with a standards debate from 1pm with vote around scheduled for around 7.
Boris Johnson will face MPs during Prime Minister's Questions and will also face the backbench 1922 Committee in a bid to repair relations with his MPs.
The Prime Minister announced that he supported a ban on consultancy ahead of a vote on the issue called by Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday.
The Government effectively took over Labour’s opposition day debate by tabling an amendment with its own proposals.
The move provoked a furious response from Labour who accused ministers of “watering down” their original motion, effectively making it non-binding.
Politics LIVE: Boris Johnson to face questions over MPs’ second jobs row as sleaze row rumbles on following PMQs grilling
Last updated: Wednesday, 17 November, 2021, 14:17
The Government has been pressed for more cash to investigate and stabilise coal tips in Wales to prevent “another Aberfan disaster”.
Welsh MPs called on the UK Government to provide more funding to tackle the problem of old coal spoil heaps, after winter Storm Dennis caused one to collapse in the Rhondda valley in South Wales in February 2020.
We’ll be following the latest from the House of Commons today - and will be offering the latest updates as the day continues.
MPs will vote later on drawing up new rules to curb their outside business interests, something which has increased tensions between Mr Johnson and Tory backbenchers.
The Prime Minister acknowledged he had made a “mistake” in his handling of the Owen Paterson case, where Conservative MPs were ordered to block the immediate suspension of the former cabinet minister over lobbying rule breaches.
He said he wanted a new approach based on “two key principles” – that MPs should focus on their job in Parliament and “no-one should exploit their position in order to advance the commercial interests of anybody else”.
During PMQs the Prime Minister also defended the UK’s threats to use Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol to withdraw from the agreement, saying that it is “legitimate” and “perfectly legal”.
At Prime Minister’s Questions, DUP MP Ian Paisley (North Antrim) said: “It has cost businesses in Northern Ireland £850 million to date to operate the failed and suffocating protocol.”
He added: “When will the Prime Minister fix this by legitimately activating Article 16?”
Boris Johnson replied: “I think the word I would fasten on in his question is legitimate.
“There is no question that the use of Article 16, which has already been done by the EU Commission to stop vaccines being exported into this country, it is something that is perfectly legal within the powers of the protocol.”
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle repeatedly clashed with Boris Johnson as the Prime Minister attempted to question Sir Keir Starmer about any links with Mishcon de Reya.
Sir Lindsay told Mr Johnson: “I don’t want to fall out about it, I’ve made it very clear – it is Prime Minister’s Questions, it’s not for the Opposition to answer your questions.
“Whether we like it or not those are the rules of the game that we’re all into and we play by the rules, don’t we? And we respect this House, so let’s respect the House.”
After Mr Johnson attempted to ask again about the issue in a later exchange, the Speaker said: “Prime Minister, sit down. I’m not going to be challenged, you may be the Prime Minister of this country but in this House I’m in charge.”
Mr Johnson later accused Sir Keir of “Mish-conduct”, which prompted calls from the Labour benches for the comment to be withdrawn.
The Speaker said: “I don’t think this has done this House any good today. I’ll be quite honest, I think it’s been ill-tempered, I think it shows the public that this House has not learnt from the other week, I need this House to gain respect but it starts by individuals showing respect for each other.”
Well that was quite the spectacle. Perhaps summed up nicely by Sky’s Beth Rigby
A heated PMQs comes to an end but Conservative MP Michael Fabricant raises a point of order urging Sir Keir Starmer to withdraw his “coward” jibe aimed at the Prime Minister.
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle noted: “Coward is not what is used in this House.”
Sir Keir replied: “I withdraw it, but he’s no leader.”
Ian Paisley asks when the government will trigger article 16, the PM responds that that there is “No question” triggering Article 16 is legal.”