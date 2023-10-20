'Political Earthquake': Labour overturn two huge majorities in historic night of by-elections
Sir Keir Starmer has hailed a “phenomenal” night for the Labour Party, who overturned two huge majorities in two English by-elections.
Sarah Edwards is now the new MP for Tamworth and Alistair Strathern is the new MP for Mid Bedfordshire after historically high swings from the Conservatives to Labour.
The Labour Party are now saying they will “give Britain its future back”.
The first result of the night was in Tamworth, where Ms Edwards won 11,719 votes and a swing of 23.9 per cent.
This is the second largest swing by Labour at a by-election since 1945.
Speaking after her victory, she said: “Tonight the people of Tamworth have voted for Labour’s positive vision and a fresh start.
“They’ve sent a clear message to Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives that they have had enough of this failed government, which has crashed the economy and destroyed our public services.
“The people of Tamworth have made it clear - it’s time for change.”
She then added: “My message to the Prime Minister is get in your government car, drive to Buckingham Palace, do the decent thing, and call a general election.”
Less than an hour later Mr Strathern won the Mid Bedfordshire seat with 13,872 votes, a swing of 20.5 per cent.
This is the largest Conservative majority (24,664) to be overturned by Labour at a by-election since 1945.
On the back of the results the party’s leader Sir Keir said: “Winning in these Tory strongholds shows the people overwhelmingly want change and they’re ready to put their faith in our changed Labour Party to deliver it.
“Voters across Mid Bedfordshire, Tamworth and Britain want a Labour government determined to deliver for working people, with a proper plan to rebuild our country.
“To those who have given us their trust, and those considering doing so, Labour will spend every day acting in your interests and focused on your priorities.
“Labour will give Britain its future back.”
Shadow cabinet member Peter Kyle added this has delivered a “political earthquake” to the Conservatives, and added: “It is one that is sending an unignorable message to Westminster and to Rishi Sunak that this country deserves better.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.