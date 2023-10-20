'Political Earthquake': Labour overturn two huge majorities in historic night of by-elections

Sir Keir Starmer has hailed a “phenomenal” night for the Labour Party, who overturned two huge majorities in two English by-elections.

Sarah Edwards is now the new MP for Tamworth and Alistair Strathern is the new MP for Mid Bedfordshire after historically high swings from the Conservatives to Labour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Labour Party are now saying they will “give Britain its future back”.

Labour's Alistair Strathern celebrates after winning the Mid Bedfordshire by-election. Image: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

The first result of the night was in Tamworth, where Ms Edwards won 11,719 votes and a swing of 23.9 per cent.

This is the second largest swing by Labour at a by-election since 1945.

Speaking after her victory, she said: “Tonight the people of Tamworth have voted for Labour’s positive vision and a fresh start.

“They’ve sent a clear message to Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives that they have had enough of this failed government, which has crashed the economy and destroyed our public services.

Labour supporters celebrate at the Mid Bedfordshire election count. Image: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images.

“The people of Tamworth have made it clear - it’s time for change.”

She then added: “My message to the Prime Minister is get in your government car, drive to Buckingham Palace, do the decent thing, and call a general election.”

Less than an hour later Mr Strathern won the Mid Bedfordshire seat with 13,872 votes, a swing of 20.5 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the largest Conservative majority (24,664) to be overturned by Labour at a by-election since 1945.

Sarah Edwards after winning the Tamworth by-election for Labour. Image: Jacob King/Press Association.

On the back of the results the party’s leader Sir Keir said: “Winning in these Tory strongholds shows the people overwhelmingly want change and they’re ready to put their faith in our changed Labour Party to deliver it.

“Voters across Mid Bedfordshire, Tamworth and Britain want a Labour government determined to deliver for working people, with a proper plan to rebuild our country.

“To those who have given us their trust, and those considering doing so, Labour will spend every day acting in your interests and focused on your priorities.

“Labour will give Britain its future back.”

Alistair Strathern after winning the Mid Bedfordshire by-election. Image: Joe Giddens/Press Association.