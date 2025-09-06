Police Scotland warning ahead of pro-Palestine protests

PA

The force insists ‘any use of enforcement powers’ will be proportionate

Police Scotland has issued a warning ahead of a series of protests planned across Scotland this weekend that they will uphold the law if there is visible support for the proscribed group Palestine Action.

The force insisted it wanted to “protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest and counter protest”. However, the statement warned “people should understand this and recognise our responsibility to uphold the law” with regard to Palestine Action.

Palestine Action was banned as a terror organisation in July after the group claimed responsibility for an action in which two Voyager planes were damaged at RAF Brize Norton on June 20.

The Home Office is set to appeal against a High Court ruling allowing Palestine Action’s co-founder Huda Ammori to proceed with a legal challenge against the Government over the group’s ban.

The Police Scotland statement said: “Campaigning and demonstration are a legitimate, necessary and vital part of life. We want to protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest and counter protest. Every week we have Police Liaison Teams who work with various protest groups across Scotland who engage with us, and we help them understand protest activity that can be done within the law. Engagement and communication is crucial.

“We are proud of our approach and feel it’s important to be clear on what becomes unlawful behaviour.

“Abusive, threatening behaviour or activity intended to disrupt an event that poses a risk to safety is not legitimate protest.

“There has been recent focus on the proscription of Palestine Action Group as a terrorist group under the Terrorism Act. The decision to proscribe a group is a matter for UK Government. The role of policing is to enforce the law. In Scotland, we do this in a proportionate way in conjunction with advice from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) who oversee prosecutions in this country. The legal system in Scotland is unique.

“We know there are strong feelings towards the situation in Palestine and people continue to express their views about that through protest and demonstrations without breaking counter terrorism laws.

“The key difference is showing support for Palestine Action Group as it is an offence under the Terrorism Act 2000 to be a member of a proscribed organisation or to invite or express support for them.

“This includes wearing clothing or carrying any item in public in such a way as to arouse suspicion that they are a member of, or a supporter of, a proscribed organisation.”

The statement added: “People should understand this and recognise our responsibility to uphold the law. Any use of enforcement powers by officers will be proportionate and in line with Uk legislation and guidance from COPFS. Every situation is unique and will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.