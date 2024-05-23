Peter Murrell, the former SNP chief executive, had been charged last month over allegations of embezzling party funds

Police Scotland has sent a report to Scotland’s prosecution service in relation to Peter Murrell after the former SNP chief executive was charged with embezzling party funds.

The force announced the move on Thursday, saying in a statement: “Police Scotland has today submitted a standard prosecution report to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) in relation to a 59-year-old man who was charged on April 18 2024 in connection with the embezzlement of funds from the Scottish National Party.

“Investigations continue and we are unable to comment further.”

Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, the husband of Nicola Sturgeon, was charged in connection with the embezzlement of funds from the party. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Mr Murrell’s wife, former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, and former SNP treasurer Colin Beattie had been separately arrested before being released, pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson for the COPFS said in a statement: “A standard prosecution report has been received by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service from Police Scotland in relation to a 59-year-old man and incidents said to have occurred between 2016 and 2023.

“Connected investigations of two other individuals, a man aged 72 and a 53-year-old woman, remain ongoing.

"Professional prosecutors from COPFS and independent counsel will review this report. They will make decisions on the next steps without involving the Lord Advocate or Solicitor General. All Scotland's prosecutors operate independently of political influence.

“Before deciding what action to take, if any, in the public interest, prosecutors will consider if there is enough evidence. There must be evidence from at least two separate sources to establish that a crime was committed and that the person under investigation was the perpetrator.

“This evaluation will involve a thorough examination of the numerous witness statements and extensive evidence collected by police. Prosecutors may instruct the police to conduct further investigations before taking a decision.

“Decisions on how to proceed are taken by prosecutors acting independently, and are based upon available evidence, legal principles, and the merits of each case. They are not influenced by political events.

"When making a decision, prosecutors will consider all the specific facts and circumstances of a case. The criteria for decision making and the range of options available to prosecutors are set out in the publicly available Prosecution Code.

“These matters are active under the Contempt of Court Act 1981. The provisions of this Act protect the integrity of proceedings, preserve access to justice for victims and secure the rights of people under investigation.”

Police had descended on the home shared by Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon with a blue forensic tent erected in the couple’s garden. The SNP’s headquarters in Edinburgh was also searched.