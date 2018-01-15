Police Scotland records drop in domestic abuse over Christmas

The number of domestic abuse incidents reported to police fell more than six per cent over the festive period.

According to figures from Police Scotland, there were 300 fewer calls - a decrease of 6.1 per cent - over Christmas and New Year.

However, reports of incidents still remain higher over the festive season than at other times of the year.

Assistant Chief Constable Gillian MacDonald said: “Reports of domestic abuse over the Christmas and New Year period reduced by 6.1 per cent which equates to over 300 fewer calls to police.

"On New Year’s Day alone, traditionally a day of the most heightened risk, the number of incidents reported reduced from 393 on 1st January 2017 to 366 on 1st January 2018. This means that there were nearly 30 fewer calls on that one day reporting incidents of violence and abuse to the police.

“The drop represents a welcome reduction but we will never be complacent about the unacceptable levels of abuse which continue to occur across all of Scotland’s communities."

Police Scotland attends nearly 60,000 reports of domestic abuse every year.

Legislation is currently being considered by the Scottish Parliament which would criminalise psychological abuse for the first time.

Justice secretary Michael Matheson said: “Between the new domestic abuse legislation progressing through parliament and the police’s excellent #every9minutes campaign, the message should be clear for perpetrators about our determination to stop this kind of offending.

“But we will not rest until it’s a crime of the past. Domestic abuse in all its forms has no place in Scotland, and it’s our ambition to rid the country of it entirely. I commend the police for this year’s campaign – turning the language of abusers against them, and their determination to ensure perpetrators are held to account.”