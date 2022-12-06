Police Scotland officers cite working patterns and resources as reasons for quitting

Officers and staff quitting Police Scotland have cited working patterns and a lack of resources as reasons for their decision, exit survey data shows.

Statistics show 31.9 per cent of those who completed questionnaires were leaving to start a new career.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats called on SNP ministers to "listen to the concerns of officers and communities" and revisit proposed real terms budget cuts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy leader Wendy Chamberlain said: “The responses in this survey show that many officers feel unsupported, overwhelmed and stretched dangerously thin, but the Scottish Government is compounding those strains.

Officers quitting Police Scotland have cited working patterns and a lack of resources as reasons for their decision

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers are heading for the exit, leaving the service without the expertise and skill it needs to keep communities safe.

“A career in the police involves complex pressures and high-level demands. The Scottish Government must make sure officers have the support and resources they need to do their job, and the opportunities for development and career progression that make the long hours and tough conditions feel worth it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's why Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling on Nicola Sturgeon to rethink her proposed cuts to justice budgets. In the interests of policing and our wider justice system, SNP/Green ministers need to listen to the concerns of officers and communities and revisit their plans.”

David Page, the deputy chief officer at Police Scotland, previously warned 4,400 jobs among officers and staff could be lost over the next four years unless funding is increased. He said the non-emergency 101 line may have to be axed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Liberal Democrat freedom of information request uncovered the reasons for leaving given by officers and staff who departed between October 2021 and August this year.

It found 36.2 per cent of respondents cited career advancement, while 31.9 per cent cited career change. Some 20.2 per cent cited a lack of resources, and the same percentage cited working patterns. Meanwhile, 16 per cent cited a lack of recognition and 10.6 per cent cited remuneration.

Advertisement Hide Ad