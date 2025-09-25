Police Scotland Chief Constable Jo Farrell has addressed funding pressures on the force.

Police Scotland requires “urgent support” to “strengthen frontline services”, MSPs have been told, with the force seeking £140 million more for day-to-day spending next year.

The force warned “policing performance is straining” and there are now “clear indications the rapidly intensifying operational environment is placing our reduced workforce under pressure”.

Police Scotland needs to have enough officers to do the job the public requires. | Getty Images

A report sent to MSPs on Holyrood’s criminal justice committee as part of its pre-budget scrutiny for 2026-27 said these factors mean Chief Constable Jo Farrell is of the “professional view that urgent support is required to strengthen frontline services”.

In its submission, Police Scotland said it expects the £25.2m it received this year to help with both reform and modernisation and increased employer National Insurance charges to be continued next year.

But the force added an extra £79.7m revenue funding, which covers day-to-day spending, is needed to help it meet the cost of a recent pay deal, as well as respond to new legislation, inflation and “other unavoidable cost pressures”.

MSPs were told: “This means a minimum cash terms revenue uplift of £104.9m in 2026-27 is required.” The force, however, went on to state that “to strengthen frontline policing in Scotland, we seek a further cash terms revenue uplift of £33.7m”.

As well as this additional revenue funding, the force said it was seeking £93.9m of capital funding to help with costs such as ultra-low emission vehicles and the ongoing rollout of body-worn video cameras for officers.

The force went on to warn a “flat-cash settlement” – where funding remains at the existing level – would result in “a significant slowdown of police officer and staff recruitment”.

Police Scotland told MSPs: “Even if all recruitment was stopped from January 2026, we could not meet the savings required under a flat-cash scenario.”

Such a funding deal, it stressed, “would have an immediate impact on communities across Scotland and our ability to keep people safe, now and in the future”.

The force added: “Although policing in Scotland has, and continues to, respond effectively to the most serious crimes, there are indications that there is pressure on performance.”

Ms Farrell said: “I have been clear that delivering safer communities, less crime, supported victims and a thriving workforce will require support.”

Police Scotland's Chief Constable Jo Farrell will be keen to use the current war between organised crime gangs to her advantage (Picture: Andrew Milligan) | PA

In her report to the Scottish Police Authority, the chief constable added: “Developing areas of demand, including increasingly complex demand, the intensifying operating environment, and the pressure on our workforce has informed my view that investment is required to strengthen our resilience against terrorism and organised crime, protect our children from online abuse and exploitation, and continue to investigate ‘cold cases’, and engage with public and fatal accident inquiries.”

Ms Farrell said the force was seeking “ongoing support” for its work to “build a modernised workforce able to keep pace with developing demand”.

She said this would help the police “deliver for our communities to reduce vulnerability and harm and keep people safe from the threats of today and those coming down the line”.

Rob Hay, president of the Association of Scottish Police Superintendents, said: “We wholeheartedly endorse Chief Constable Jo Farrell’s assessment of what is needed to provide a modern police service for Scotland, built upon a strong and accessible community policing model.

“The assessment is clear about what is required for policing. The public now needs the Scottish Government to step up to the mark and fund what is required for a modern service.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Our police perform a vital role keeping Scotland’s communities safe which is why we have invested £1.64 billion for policing in 2025-26 – an increase of £90m on 2024-25.