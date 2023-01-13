Police Scotland drop investigation into Gender Recognition Reform 'flasher' protest

Police officers have dropped an investigation into a protest at the Scottish Parliament after an opponent to the Gender Recognition Reform Bill ‘flashed’ the Holyrood chamber.

Officers said they had concluded there was no criminality following an investigation.

Police had received multiple complaints about the incident on Thursday, December 22, which saw a protester lift up their skirt to show what appeared to be a merkin – a pubic wig.

The act was part of a protest from opponents of the Bill, which involved one individual shouting “I am a duck trapped in a woman’s body, quack quack, quack quack”, as well as “shame on you” and “there is no democracy here”.

The ‘flashing’ incident saw a woman shout “if you are not going to be decent, I am going to be indecent”, before lifting up her skirt in the public gallery.

Police officers did not arrest the individual immediately following the protest in Holyrood. However, complaints from some attending were later received by police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Following complaints, an investigation was carried out, however, no criminality was established. No further police action."

Parliament during the debate for the Stage 3 Proceedings of the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill.