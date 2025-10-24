Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating “irregularities” within the finances of the Alba Party after a complaint was raised by its leadership.

It comes amid a bitter row between Alba and its former general secretary, Chris McEleny, who was dismissed earlier this year after initially being suspended for gross misconduct.

Mr McEleny, a close ally of former first minister Alex Salmond, is taking Alba to an employment tribunal and previously said he had been the subject of leaks and smears in an attempt to damage his character.

Chris McEleny and Alex Salmond, pictured in 2023 | PA

Alba’s leader Kenny MacAskill said it would defend itself “forcefully”, but added: "The case is sisted [paused] because there are ongoing enquiries by authorities.”

Speaking to The Scotsman ahead of Alba’s annual conference in Dundee, he said: "Matters are being investigated by authorities. The Alba Party has made reports to the authorities and investigations are being carried out."

He added: "Things have come to light that cause us great concern, and we have reported them to the authorities."

Mr MacAskill said there was a “significant concern regarding irregularities”, adding: “I don't want to go beyond that."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "On 26 May, 2025, we received a complaint from the Alba Party in relation to irregularities within their finances. The investigation into this matter is ongoing."

Mr Salmond founded Alba in 2021 after leaving the SNP, but his death at a conference in North Macedonia last year has left its long-term future uncertain.

Mr McEleny declined to comment. However, it is understood he has not been approached by police and has no knowledge of any investigation.

A friend said: “Chris is progressing a case through the employment tribunal process to seek remedy for unlawful dismissal by Alba Party.

“He respects the tribunal and, unlike Mr MacAskill, doesn’t think it’s appropriate to discuss the business of the tribunal in the press so he will have no further comment in regard to any smears arising as a result of his decision to exert his rights but is bitterly disappointed about any suggestion that Alex Salmond was complicit in not being fully aware of how his political party was being run.

“For clarity, throughout Chris McEleny’s entire tenure as general secretary of Alba Party, former justice secretary Kenny MacAskill was chair of the party’s finance and audit committee, the party was serviced by a professional accountancy firm and Chris is completely content that the finances of the party under the leadership of Alex Salmond were both sound and compliant with the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000.