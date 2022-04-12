Police issue another 30 fines over partygate scandal in Downing Street

Last month, it emerged the first tranche of 20 fines were being issued.

In a statement today, the Metropolitan Police said: “The investigation into allegations of breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street continues to progress.

“As of Tuesday, 12 April 2022, we have made over 50 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPN) to the ACRO Criminal Records Office for breaches of Covid-19 regulations who, following the referral, issue the FPNs to the individual.

Downing Street has said it will reveal if Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives a fine

“We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed, this includes continuing to assess significant amounts of investigative material from which further referrals may be made to ACRO.”