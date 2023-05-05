Police 'hunted for women's razor and wheelbarrow at Nicola Sturgeon's home'

Police investigating the SNP’s finances searched for basic household items including a women’s razor and a wheelbarrow when they raided Nicola Sturgeon’s home last month, it has been reported.

The Daily Record said the police warrant in the case is more than 100 pages long, and includes items such as pots and pans, a luxury pen and jewellery.

Officers swooped on the home shared by Ms Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell, the SNP’s former chief executive, in early April. The SNP’s headquarters in central Edinburgh was also searched.

Police officers outside the home shared by Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell last month. Picture: Robert Perry/PA

Mr Murrell and former SNP treasurer Colin Beattie were arrested and released without charge as part of the probe.

The police investigation was launched in 2021 following complaints about how £600,000 of donations for a second independence referendum campaign had been spent.

Murray Foote, the SNP’s former media chief, told the Daily Record: “Some of these items are more likely to be on a shopping list than on Interpol’s most wanted. The hunt for a lady’s razor does make you wonder if the police are investigating a bad case of botched beauty treatment.

“However, we must accept that even though these items of interest may seem bizarre, the police have included them in their inquiry. Whether they are relevant to the fraud investigation or they have entirely innocent explanations, only time will tell.”

Earlier this week, Mr Foote, who resigned in March amid a row over the SNP’s membership numbers, criticised the police raid on the home shared by Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell. He said: “The use of forensic tents and a whole platoon of plod at the house turned a routine process into a grotesque circus, compounded by the storming of SNP HQ.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: "This story gets stranger and stranger by the day. Scots will be utterly bemused by the weird twists and turns that this case is taking. This might be a close shave for the SNP – but it is an embarrassment for the people of Scotland.”

The SNP was approached for comment.