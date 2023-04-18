Police appeal after woman and dog killed in crash on A82 near Loch Lomond

Police are appealing for information after a woman and a dog have been killed in a road crash near Loch Lomond.

The collision happened on the A82 between Luss and Inverbeg, Argyll and Bute, at about 1.50pm on Monday between a single-decker coach and a black Land Rover, police have said.

A 65-year-old woman and a dog were pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the vehicle, also aged 65, was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley for treatment.

There were no other injuries reported, police said.

Sergeant Brian Simpson, of Dumbarton road policing, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died in this incident.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area around that time and who may have dashcam footage which could assist to contact us.”