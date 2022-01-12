The UK Parliament was once again rocked by accusations of a breach in Covid lockdown regulations in Downing Street.
This week, an email was leaked to ITV where a social event was planned in May 2020, where attendees were asked to bring their own booze.
Boris Johnson opened Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions by saying: “No.10 is a big department with the garden as an extension of the office, which had been in constant use because there was a lot of pressure in stopping the virus and when I went into that garden just after six [o’clock] on the 20th of May, 2020 to thank groups of staff before going back into my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I believe implicity that this was a work event.
"But Mr Speaker, with hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside, I should have found some other way to thank them.”
Sir Keir Starmer then called for his resignation.
“After months of deceit and deception, the pathetic spectacle of a man who has run out of road.
“His defence … that he didn’t realise he was at a party is so ridiculous that it’s actually offensive to the British public.
“The party’s over, Prime Minister.”
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford agreed with the Labour leader, adding: “The Prime Minister stands before us accused of betraying the nation’s trust, of treating the public with contempt, of breaking the laws set by his own Government.”