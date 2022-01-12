The UK Parliament was once again rocked by accusations of a breach in Covid lockdown regulations in Downing Street.

This week, an email was leaked to ITV where a social event was planned in May 2020, where attendees were asked to bring their own booze.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boris Johnson opened Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions by saying: “No.10 is a big department with the garden as an extension of the office, which had been in constant use because there was a lot of pressure in stopping the virus and when I went into that garden just after six [o’clock] on the 20th of May, 2020 to thank groups of staff before going back into my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I believe implicity that this was a work event.

PMQs: Watch as Keir Starmer asks Boris Johnson to resign after another Downing Street party scandal rocks parliament

"But Mr Speaker, with hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside, I should have found some other way to thank them.”

Sir Keir Starmer then called for his resignation.

“After months of deceit and deception, the pathetic spectacle of a man who has run out of road.

“His defence … that he didn’t realise he was at a party is so ridiculous that it’s actually offensive to the British public.

“The party’s over, Prime Minister.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford agreed with the Labour leader, adding: “The Prime Minister stands before us accused of betraying the nation’s trust, of treating the public with contempt, of breaking the laws set by his own Government.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.