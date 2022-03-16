PMQs Today: Why is Dominic Raab standing in for PM and where is Boris Johnson? What time is PMQs

PMQs will once again take place in the House of Commons today, but Boris Johnson will not be in attendance.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 11:22 am

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the UK’s stance of Ukrainian refugees and the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will likely feature during PMQs.

However, the usual players will not be in attendance with both Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer absent.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

Who will stand in for Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for a media interview at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi during his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Dominic Raab will stand in for Boris Johnson, Angela Rayner will represent Labour.

What time is PMQs?

PMQs will once again begin from 12pm and MPs will get the chance to ask questions to the Deputy PM.

Read More

Read More
Who is Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, what is the latest update today and who is Ano...

How to watch PMQs live

You can watch PMQs live on the UK Government’s website or on all major news channels.

Where is Boris Johnson?

Boris Johnson is on a trip to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, two countries he described as “key international partners”.

Upon arrival in Abu Dhabi, the PM was given a guard of honour when he was greeted at the airport by British Ambassador to the UAE Patrick Moody and UAE presidential advisor Anwar Gargash.

Boris Johnson downplayed his chances of getting Gulf states to increase their oil production during his trip to the region and defended trying to forge closer ties with Saudi Arabia as he tries to wean the West off Russian fossil fuels.

Boris JohnsonPMQsKeir StarmerDominic RaabAngela Rayner