The ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the UK’s stance of Ukrainian refugees and the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will likely feature during PMQs.

However, the usual players will not be in attendance with both Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer absent.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who will stand in for Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for a media interview at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi during his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Dominic Raab will stand in for Boris Johnson, Angela Rayner will represent Labour.

What time is PMQs?

PMQs will once again begin from 12pm and MPs will get the chance to ask questions to the Deputy PM.

How to watch PMQs live

You can watch PMQs live on the UK Government’s website or on all major news channels.

Where is Boris Johnson?

Boris Johnson is on a trip to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, two countries he described as “key international partners”.

Upon arrival in Abu Dhabi, the PM was given a guard of honour when he was greeted at the airport by British Ambassador to the UAE Patrick Moody and UAE presidential advisor Anwar Gargash.