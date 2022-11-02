The Prime Minister will face his first Commons appearance as Prime Minister as continues to try and unite his party and restoring the UK’s economic credibility. Sunak will face off against the Labour leader in PMQs today with the Home Secretary likely to be a subject that Opposition MPs will likely raise.

Rishi Sunak distanced himself from Suella Braverman’s claim the country was facing an “invasion” by migrants as counter-terror police took control of an investigation into the firebombing of an immigration processing centre, but will likely face questions as to why Braverman was appointed in the role after it was revealed she breached the ministerial code six times – which eventually led to her resignation from the role under Liz Truss.

The Prime Minister faces disquiet from Tory MPs over plans for public spending cuts across all departments, ahead of Jeremy Hunt warned of decisions of “eye-watering difficulty” to plug the Government’s multibillion-pound financial black hole and a financial statement on October 31.

PMQs today: Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will face off

What can we expect from PMQs?

PMQs will be another test of how unified the party is behind its new leader – with the party still suffering from a number of political headaches, including former health secretary Matt Hancock heading to the jungle for I’m a Celeb.

Sir Keir Starmer and other members of the opposition, including SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford will quiz the PM on the latest economic fallout and issues.

When is PMQs and how can I watch?

Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) will take place in the Commons Chamber on Wednesday November 2 at 12 noon.

PMQs will be available on our livestreamand on our article above – and you can also watch via parliament.tv.