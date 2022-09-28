Amid calls to recall Parliament amid the cost of living crisis, as it stands no decision has announced, with Parliament expected to resume in October.

Ms Truss is facing pressure over Government’s strategy – and as the pound suffered further falls after Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled a massive £45 billion of tax cuts funded by Government borrowing.

The Bank of England is expected to hike its base rate by another two percentage points by the end of the year, and rates could top 6% next year according to market expectations.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street, London, after meeting Queen Elizabeth II and accepting her invitation to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2022.

Consumer Prices Index inflation is currently hovering at around 10%, and is expected to peak higher later this year.

The markets have been in turmoil since Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced his and Prime Minister Liz Truss’s plan for the economy.

The pound briefly dipped to an all-time low against the dollar on Monday morning.

What can we expect from PMQs?

While Liz Truss has had her first PMQs, amid the crisis so far there has not been a PMQs.

The House of Commons adjourned on Friday 23 September for recess and will next sit on Tuesday 11 October.

As such, PMQs will fall on Wednesday October 12.

When is PMQs and how can I watch?

Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) will take place in the Commons Chamber on Wednesday October at 12 noon.

PMQs will be available on our livestream and via parliament.tv.