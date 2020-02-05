PMQs: SNP claim Boris Johnson is 'trying to impersonate Donald Trump'

Boris Johnson has been accused of "trying to impersonate Donald Trump" and "ducking democratic scrutiny" over his treatment of the media and the failure to publish a report into Russian interference in UK democracy.

At Prime Minister's Questions, the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford challenged Mr Johnson over his sacking of the president of the Glasgow COP26 climate conference, a row over the banning of media outlets from a Number 10 briefing, and his "isolationist" approach to post-Brexit trade with the EU.

Mr Blackford asked the Prime Minister if he was “intentionally trying to impersonate Donald Trump”, prompting Mr Johnson to fire back that “there’s only one party with the word nationalist in its name” - the SNP.

SNP MP Owen Thompson later raised the report by the Commons Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) on Russia, which has been delayed since the general election was called last year.

Mr Thompson called on the Prime Minister to "set out clearly, without bluff and bluster" when the report will be published. Mr Johnson said it would be released when the ISC is reconstituted.

Following PMQs, the Midlothian MP said: “Boris Johnson has form in ducking democratic scrutiny and due process at every opportunity, while his party is also no stranger in receiving significant donations from Russian figures – including those linked to senior figures in the Kremlin.

“The Tory leader's repeated refusal to publish the report into Russian interference in UK democracy and failure to reconvene the Intelligence and Security Committee is utterly unjustifiable and unacceptable.

“The actions of this Prime Minister are straight out of the Trump playbook. Johnson must now set out clearly – without his bluff and bluster – when the Committee will be established so the report can be released."