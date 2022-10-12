Currently the least popular party leader since YouGov began polling, Ms Truss knew Wednesday was a big one, a chance to defend what was less a mini-budget and more an electoral suicide note.

Since conference in Birmingham, the pound has plummeted further, the Bank of England said then unsaid it would withdraw support, and her business secretary has insisted none of this was linked to Government policy.

This is not normal, but will not rattle the Prime Minister, whose “strong and stable” pitch to Tory members stressed her experience, having sat in every cabinet bar one for the last 12 years.

Prime Minister Liz Truss reacts during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London.

She sat next to Boris Johnson throughout his numerous scandals, and has the experience, gravitas and firm beliefs to explain her budget, all the while not slipping up with commitments she cannot possibly deliver on.

But she’s clearly decided that is a lot less fun, instead making a series of promises both in the Commons and in interviews her Government will need a miracle to achieve.

Asked about cuts to public spending, Ms Truss ruled them out, prompting gasps and cheers from Tory MPs.

Her own spokesman then rowed back on the pledge less than an hour later, telling journalists “tough decisions” would be made, with whether to have a policy and stick to it presumably one of them.

With a £60 billion gap in the public purse due to her fiscal event, the Prime Minister appears to be promising cheques her Government simply can’t cash.

This is a theme of her brief premiership, with Ms Truss also using PMQs to rule out scrapping the ban on no-fault evictions.

That this was already briefed out and defended is by the by, there was backlash and now the lady who was not for turning changes policy so much she’ll get whiplash.

Now Downing Street and the Treasury are going through the mini-budget line-by-line, because words, like the pound, have little value anymore.

Ms Truss is an experienced politician, and should know better than committing to things so recklessly.