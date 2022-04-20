PMQS sketch: Boris Johnson is really sorry but how dare you ask him about it

So often a timid affair, PMQs finally delivered an exciting clash with two leaders who now really truly seem to hate each other.

Challenged over the resignation of Allegra Stratton for joking about parties, Mr Johnson decided he’d already apologised and that should be the end of the matter.

He accused Sir Keir Starmer of being stuck in a “Doctor Who time warp”, which is funny when most would need a Tardis to find time for all the parties he lied about.

The Labour leader appeared to have a regeneration of his own, offering actual criticism and scorn in lieu of his traditional sad smile and solemn nod.

This was not so much a debate as a mauling, with the former QC tearing apart the Prime Minister not forensically, but more in a frenzy.

It was if the years of parliamentary process and judicial language were cast aside, with Sir Keir deciding he was mad as hell, and not going to take it any more.

He pointed to Mr Johnson's criticism of the BBC and his bashing of the bishop, with the Prime Minister suggesting both were more critical of him than Putin.

A visibly rattled Prime Minister first insisted he had made no such comments despite them being second sourced by many in the room.

He then responded with a ripostes greatest hits, labelling Sir Keir a “Corbynista in an Islington suit”.

The fact Mr Corbyn no longer has the whip aside, Mr Johnson went to Eton, was in the Bullingdon club, wears a suit ever day, so do most of his colleagues, and he lived in a multi-million townhouse in Islington until a few years ago.

His relationship with the truth is not just a problem when speaking in parliament, it’s also a concern for how he perceives his own life.

A tired, bruised and battled Mr Johnson was even seen asking “how many has he had”, referring to Sir Keir’s questions.

This was a PMQs battering, with a wobbly legged Prime Minister desperately calling for the bell.