PMQs scorecard: Kemi Badenoch can't pick a topic as Sir Keir Starmer gets away with it

The Tory leader missed several open goals

Keir Starmer will have arrived at Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) fearing the worst after a series of issues presented Kemi Badenoch with any number of avenues for attack.

The Tory leader could have gone in on Tulip Siddiq’s resignation, Rachel Reeves bond market mess, the Chagos islands being given away, or the rumours of damages being paid to Gerry Adams.

However, instead of focusing on just one, the Tory leader took a more varied approach, allowing the Prime Minister to get away with it. Here’s what happened and a rating for their performances.

Kemi Badenoch

It’s fair to say a few MPs have buyers’ remorse with Ms Badenoch, who is yet to find her feet at PMQs. This week was no exception, where instead of delving deeply into one issue, Ms Badenoch asked about lots of topics in no particular order, allowing the Prime Minister to provide only surface level answers.

Across her six questions, Ms Badenoch asked about nine topics, therefore failing to pin Sir Keir down on any of them. She opened with the economy, asked about the Chagos deal, Ms Siddiq, mentioned grooming gangs, Gerry Adams (!) and then went back to the economy again . That’s now how debate works, and left Sir Keir able to shrug the questions off without being pinned down on any details.

Score: 4/10

Sir Keir Starmer was comfortable during PMQs | House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

Sir Keir Starmer

The Labour leader could hardly believe his luck, and was able to deflect on questions rather than address the valid concerns, especially around the resignation of Ms Siddiq. Sir Keir expressed regret at her departure, which is remarkable given she’s been named in an anti-corruption case. However, after a report found she did not breach the ministerial code, he could simply point to Priti Patel, who did breach it, being on the Tory front benches. Whataboutery is ugly, but whether it be standards, the economy, or the fact the Chagos deal was started by the Conservatives, it’s an effective tool.

Sir Keir is facing real issues in his Government, and can point to the Tories record in response, especially if he’s only asked the question once. There was however, one good line, in which he joked about not having time to criticise all their chancellors, given how many there were.