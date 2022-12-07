PMQs: Rishi Sunak says he was left 'shocked' by Baroness Michelle Mone PPE contract allegations

Reports – denied by Baroness Mone – have suggested the peer may have profited from PPE Medpro winning public contracts worth more than £200 million to supply equipment after she recommended it to ministers in the early days of the pandemic.
The peer, who founded lingerie firm Ultimo, claimed the accusations had been “unjustly” levelled against her.
Asked how Baroness Mone had “ended up” with an alleged £30m in her bank account, Mr Sunak responded: "Like everyone else, I was absolutely shocked to read about the allegations.
"It’s absolutely right that she is no longer attending the House of Lords and therefore no longer has the Conservative whip. The one thing we know about [Sir Keir], he is a lawyer. He should know there’s a process in place ... I hope that it’s resolved promptly.”
Sir Keir countered: “Everyone can see what’s happening here. A Tory politician got their hands on hundreds of millions in taxpayers’ money and then provided duff PPE and he says he’s shocked? He’s the chancellor, he signed the cheques. How much is he going to get back?”
Mr Sunak had earlier accused Sir Keir of engaging in “petty personality politics” as the Prime Minister was attacked over a new deal on housing.
Sir Keir, the Labour leader, opened with a question about housing targets, pointing out the UK Government had previously promised to build 300,000 houses a year.
He said Mr Sunak broke the promise this week "without asking a single voter" by scrapping mandatory building targets. "What's changed?" Sir Keir asked.