PMQs: Rishi Sunak probed on why he didn't stand up to 'snowflake' Tory MPs in BBC Gary Lineker row

Rishi Sunak has been questioned on why he didn’t stand up to his “snowflake” Tory MPs over their behaviour surrounding the temporary suspension of BBC host Gary Lineker.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer used his opening verbal exchange at Prime Minister’s Questions to ask Mr Sunak how concerned he was by the “campaign by Tory MPs to cancel a broadcaster”.

Lineker was taken off air for a tweet comparing the language used to launch a new UK Government asylum seeker policy to that of 1930s Germany.

He was subsequently asked to “step back” from the popular football highlights show, prompting a boycott by his fellow Match Of The Day (MOTD) pundits and commentators.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak departs 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA

BBC director-general Tim Davie later announced that Lineker would be returning to present MOTD on Saturday, and apologised for the impartiality row, as he stressed the host “will abide by the editorial guidelines” until a review of the BBC’s social media policy was completed.

Sir Keir said: “The sight of them [Tory MPs] howling with rage over a tweet, signing grieving letters in their dozens, desperately trying to cancel a football highlights show. That should have been laughable. Instead it led to a farcical weekend with the national broadcaster being accused of dancing to the Government’s tune by its own employees.

"Rather than blame everyone else, why doesn’t he [Mr Sunak] take some responsibility, stand up to his snowflake MPs waging war on free speech?”