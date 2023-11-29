Politics live: Elgin Marbles latest and Scottish Questions in parliament before PMQs
The Prime Minister sparked a diplomatic row over the weekend that saw a backlash from his own MPs.
Rishi Sunak faces a difficult PMQs today following rows over the Elgin Marbles and the latest immigration figures.
Before that, MPs will hear from the Scottish Secretary Alister Jack at Scottish Questions, while the Chancellor will be grilled on the Autumn Statement after lunch.
Mask slips
Meanwhile at the Covid inquiry, Former Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dame Jenny Harries has been confronted over emails suggesting people with Covid should be discharged into care homes.
An email showed she told officials it was "entirely clinically appropriate" to send positive patients back into care homes.
She says: "My message on the 16th ... this was a look ahead and think 'this is what will happen in due course', it doesn't give a timeframe.
"You should not take my email as to say 'the NHS is suddenly going to discharge lots of Covid-positive patients and that's absolutely fine'.
"What it was doing was painting a picture to the person who was contributing to policy on the official side at the Department of Health."
YOU SHALL NOT PASS!
In Westminster being broken latest, there has been a system update so not all entry passes are working.
For lobby journalists, this means they can't get into office rooms, whereas MPs don't seem to be impacted.
Please, won't someone think of the journalists.
Running order
We're about half an hour away from Scottish Questions, where SNP MPs are likely to attack the UK Government, and Tory MPs will probably praise it.
Sorry for the spoilers, kick off 11:30.
It's all Greek to me
Rishi Sunak's decision to cancel the meeting with his Greek counterpart caused consternation among many Tory MPs, who thought the whole thing was really embarrassing.
Here's a piece on the mood in Government on the issue, written by some politics nerd you probably haven't heard of.
Hostile environment
The environment secretary Steve Barclay has admitted more needs to be done on immigration, describing the numbers as "too high".
He's also denied there is a conflict of interest in him being environment secretary while his wife is director of Anglian Water.
Mr Barclay told GB News: “I think most people realise in the 21st century women are entitled to her own careers and spouses. The propriety and ethics these things are all disclosed, propriety and ethics have looked at that and they sort of have cleared all that, so everything has been looked at, everything's transparent".
That's that sorted.
They go to another school
Britain held an investment summit yesterday, at which the business secretary Kemi Badenoch claimed investors were threatening to leave if Labour won the election, because they don't support business.
Her former Boris Johnson of course once said "f**k business" and numerous firms moved HQs because of Brexit, but I'm sure this actually happened.
Losing his marbles
Good morning politics fans. The Prime Minister faces a tricky PMQs today, where he'll have to explain his strop over the Elgin Marbles, as well as why the Government has missed its immigration target, again.
If that wasn't enough for you, we've also got Scottish Questions at 11:30, and the Chancellor before the Treasury Committee at 14:15.
Go get yourself a pastry and make a strong brew, it's going to be a big one
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.