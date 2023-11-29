Meanwhile at the Covid inquiry, Former Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dame Jenny Harries has been confronted over emails suggesting people with Covid should be discharged into care homes.

An email showed she told officials it was "entirely clinically appropriate" to send positive patients back into care homes.

She says: "My message on the 16th ... this was a look ahead and think 'this is what will happen in due course', it doesn't give a timeframe.

"You should not take my email as to say 'the NHS is suddenly going to discharge lots of Covid-positive patients and that's absolutely fine'.