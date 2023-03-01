Rishi Sunak has avoiding answer a direct question on whether the UK Covid inquiry will deliver findings by the end of this year, as he was confronted with fresh revelations surrounding former health secretary Matt Hancock.

Mr Hancock is fighting claims he rejected advice while health secretary to give coronavirus tests to all residents going into English care homes.

The allegations are based on a leaked trove of more than 100,000 WhatsApp messages obtained by the Daily Telegraph giving an insight into the way government operated at the height of the Covid-19 crisis.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer used Prime Minister’s Questions to attack Mr Sunak over delays to the Covid inquiry.

Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street ahead of the weekly Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

He said: “The country deserves better. The Covid inquiry has already cost the taxpayer £85 million and hasn’t heard from a single government minister yet. So can the Prime Minister assure the House no more delays, that the inquiry will have whatever support it needs to report by the end of this year?”

Mr Sunak responded: “The last couple of years were an incredibly difficult one for everyone involved in the health service, and I pay tribute to all their hard work and I know the House will join me in that regard. Rather than comment on piecemeal bits of information, I’m sure the honourable gentleman will agree with me that the right way for these things to be looked at is the Covid inquiry.

"That’s why we’ve established the Covid inquiry. And he will know – he has mentioned it one or two times before that he was a lawyer in a previous life – that there is a proper process to these things. It is an independent inquiry. It has the resources it needs, it has the powers it needs and what we should all do in this House is let them get on and do their job.”

Mr Hancock’s spokesman had earlier said said a report claiming he rejected clinical advice on care home testing was “flat wrong” because he was told it was “not currently possible” to carry out the tests.