PMQs: Rishi Sunak confirms he has used private healthcare amid widespread NHS strikes

Rishi Sunak has confirmed for the first time that he has used private healthcare.

By Dale Miller
1 hour ago
Labour MP Cat Smith had prompted the admission at Prime Minister’s Questions, asking Mr Sunak how long he had to wait for his last dentist appointment.

Mr Sunak responded: “Let me answer the honourable lady directly. I am registered with an NHS GP. I have used independent healthcare in the past and I’m also grateful to the Friarage Hospital for the fantastic care they have given my family over the years.”

The PM added: "The truth is, Mr Speaker, I'm proud to come from an NHS family, and that's why I'm passionately committed to protecting it."

Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

Speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday, Mr Sunak was asked, but declined to reveal whether he uses private healthcare. He had insisted the matter was “not really relevant” at the time.

