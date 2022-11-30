Rishi Sunak has been attacked over his Government’s levelling-up policy, with the Prime Minister questioned on why a hefty grant was given to a wealthy independent boarding school where he was once head boy.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer used Prime Minister’s Questions to point out Winchester College – the school based in Hampshire where Mr Sunak was attended – had rowing and rifle clubs, an extensive art collection and charged more than £45,000 a year in fees.

“Why did he hand them nearly £6 billion of taxpayers’ money this year in what he’s levelling-up secretary [Michael Gove] calls a gredious state support?” Sir Keir asked.

Mr Sunak responded: “I’m pleased he wants to talk about schools because we recently announced billions more in funding for schools. We’re helping millions of hte most disadvantaged children with their lost learning … but during Covid, he wanted to keep schools closed. We shouldn’t be surprised because I listen to parents and he listens to his union paymasters.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addresses the House of Commons with levelling-up secretary Michael Gove looking on. Picture: BBC Parliament

Sir Keir said it was “laughable” the Prime Minister thought the better route to education was tax breaks for schools.

”Trickle down education is nonsense,” the Labour leader said. “His education minister asks how much better it would be if the Tories get rid of handouts.”

Earlier, Mr Sunak was quizzed over Scottish independence in the wake of last week’s Supreme Court ruling the Scottish Government did not have the powers to legislate for indyref2.

Asked by SNP MP for Edinburgh East, Tommy Sheppard, on whether he would clear the path for legislation for another Scottish independence referendum, Mr Sunak responded: "We did have that conversation not too many years ago. It was described as a once-in-a-generation referendum and we discussed this last week.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak departs 10 Downing Street, London, to attend Prime Minister's Questions. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire