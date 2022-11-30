Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer used Prime Minister’s Questions to point out Winchester College – the school based in Hampshire where Mr Sunak was attended – had rowing and rifle clubs, an extensive art collection and charged more than £45,000 a year in fees.
“Why did he hand them nearly £6 billion of taxpayers’ money this year in what he’s levelling-up secretary [Michael Gove] calls a gredious state support?” Sir Keir asked.
Mr Sunak responded: “I’m pleased he wants to talk about schools because we recently announced billions more in funding for schools. We’re helping millions of hte most disadvantaged children with their lost learning … but during Covid, he wanted to keep schools closed. We shouldn’t be surprised because I listen to parents and he listens to his union paymasters.”
Sir Keir said it was “laughable” the Prime Minister thought the better route to education was tax breaks for schools.
”Trickle down education is nonsense,” the Labour leader said. “His education minister asks how much better it would be if the Tories get rid of handouts.”
Earlier, Mr Sunak was quizzed over Scottish independence in the wake of last week’s Supreme Court ruling the Scottish Government did not have the powers to legislate for indyref2.
Asked by SNP MP for Edinburgh East, Tommy Sheppard, on whether he would clear the path for legislation for another Scottish independence referendum, Mr Sunak responded: "We did have that conversation not too many years ago. It was described as a once-in-a-generation referendum and we discussed this last week.
"I think what the people of Scotland want is for us to be working constructively together, to focus on their priorities. That’s indeed what we’re doing in his own area, investing hundreds of millions of pounds in a new growth deal and ensuring that with a new concert hall, we can enshrine Edinburgh’s reputation as a city of culture.