Rishi Sunak has been accused of being “hopelessly weak” for not sacking Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi as the Prime Minister stressed he believed in “proper due process” and would not pre-judge an investigation.

The Prime Minister has so far resisted calls to sack Mr Zahawi after it was revealed the leading Tory figure and Cabinet member had paid a tax penalty while serving as chancellor.

The row centres on a tax bill over the sale of shares in YouGov, the polling firm Mr Zahawi founded. The shares, worth an estimated £27 million, were held by Balshore Investments, a company registered offshore in Gibraltar and linked to Mr Zahawi’s family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer used Prime Minister’s Questions to probe further on the case, accusing Mr Sunak of being “hopelessly weak” for not choosing to sack Mr Zahawi over the matter.

Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

Sir Keir asked: “Does the Prime Minister agree that any politician who seeks to avoid the taxes they owe in this country is not fit to be in charge of taxpayer money?”

Mr Sunak replied: “I am pleased to make my position on this matter completely clear to the House. The issues in question occurred before I was Prime Minister.

“With regard to the appointment of the minister without portfolio, the usual appointments process was followed, no issues were raised with me when he was appointed to his current role, and since I commented on this matter last week, more information has come forward.

“That is why I have asked the independent adviser to look into the matter. I obviously can’t prejudge the outcome of that, but it is right that we fully investigate this matter and establish all the facts.”

Mr Sunak, in defending his own “integrity”, added: "What I’m standing up for is proper due process.”