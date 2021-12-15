If you are just joining us - welcome. There have been some heated exchanges during this PMQs especially over the Plan B Covid restrictions in England.

Sir Keir Starmer told the Commons the UK has the “worst possible Prime Minister at the worst possible time”, adding Boris Johnson is “too weak to lead”.

The Labour leader said: “The British public are looking for a Prime Minister with the trust and the authority to lead Britain through the crisis. Instead we’re burdened with the worst possible Prime Minister at the worst possible time.”

Addressing Tory heckles, he said: “They’re shouting now, where were they in the lobby last night?

“His own MPs have had enough, they won’t defend him, they won’t turn up to support him and, if he proposes them, they won’t vote for basic public health measures.”

Sir Keir added: “The Prime Minister is so weak that without Labour votes last night, vital public health measures wouldn’t have got through.”

Boris Johnson replied to the Labour leader’s criticism over Tuesday night’s Plan B Commons votes, saying: “We won that vote last night with Conservative votes.

“I respect the feelings, the anxieties colleagues have – of course I do – and legitimate anxieties that colleagues have about restrictions on their liberty and the liberty of people.