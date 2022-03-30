The fixed penalty notices being issued by the Met relate to a series of around a dozen events in Downing Street and Whitehall over the course of 2020 and 2021 – including one in the Prime Minister’s flat.
Although Mr Johnson is not thought to be among the first group to be hit with fines, the Met have indicated that they expect to issue more fixed penalty notices as their investigations continue.
Boris Johnson insisted he was getting on with the job of running the country as he faced calls to quit for misleading Parliament over the partygate row.
In his first public comments since the Metropolitan Police concluded that coronavirus laws were broken following an inquiry into lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall, Mr Johnson said the “investigators must get on with their job” but “we are going to get on with our job”.
At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir Starmer suggested Mr Johnson should resign for misleading the House by denying the allegations of wrongdoing at the parties during England’s coronavirus lockdowns.
Labour leader Sir Keir said: “He told the House no rules were broken in Downing Street during lockdown. The police have now concluded there was widespread criminality.
“The Ministerial Code says that ministers who knowingly mislead the House should resign. Why is he still here?”
The Prime Minister said: “Of course, the Met, the investigators must get on with their job but in the meantime … we are going to get on with our job.
“That meant tackling the cost of living, addressing the UK’s energy supply and improving education.
Wednesday, 30 March, 2022
Maintaining a legal requirement on Scots to wear face masks while on public transport and shopping is now “too big a force”, an infections expert has claimed.
Dr Christine Tait-Burkard said cases of the BA2 Omicron subvariant had peaked about two weeks ago.
And while the number of Scots in hospital with the virus has reached record highs in recent days, she said these figures “look like they are starting to drop”.
Nicola Sturgeon will announce the Scottish Government’s decision on scrapping face coverings in shops and on public transport on Wednesday.
UK authorities have granted the Cambo oil field a licence extension – with environmental campaigners claiming the move keeps the controversial project on “life support”.
The licence for developing the area, which lies to the west of Shetland, had been due to expire on Thursday.
But a spokeswoman for energy giant Shell, which co-owns the field with Siccar Point Energy, confirmed on Wednesday that the extension has been granted.
Shell withdrew from the development in December and it stressed there is “no change to our position”.
Boris Johnson has sparked outrage after mocking Ian Blackford's weight for a second time at PMQs.
It was certainly an eventful PMQs, that covered a lot of topics.
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford accused Boris Johnson’s Government of “partying through the cost of living emergency”.
He said: “Last night millions of families will have been desperately trying to figure out how they will possibly afford the £700 energy price hike that will hit them this Friday.
Removing sanctions from Russia “simply because there is a ceasefire” would be “inconceivable”, the Prime Minister has said, as he warned against “backsliding” on the issue.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons during PMQs
Apsana Begum says the real-terms welfare cut will push more families into desperation and that more must be done to help with the cost of living crisis.
Boris Johnson says he is committed to reducing poverty, he says and that there are 200,000 fewer kids in poverty, and claims that there are 1.3m fewer people in absolute poverty.