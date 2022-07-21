“Hasta la vista, baby!” became the famous catchphrase of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s role as a cyborg in the 1991 sci-fi action film Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Although opposition MPs remained firmly seated, the departing Prime Minister received a standing ovation from the Conservative benches.

But what does Boris Johnson’s closing line mean, and where did it come from? Here’s everything you need to know.

"Hasta la vista, baby!" Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Wednesday July 20, 2022.

What does “hasta la vista” mean?

The Spanish phrase “hasta la vista” means “see you later” but it can be casually used in any situation where you say “goodbye”.

In the English-speaking world, however, it is often used to emphasise a dramatic departure or victorious moment.

Where did “hasta la vista” come from?

A close up view of the skull of a full-size T-800 played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1991 film 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day'. Picture date: Wednesday September 15, 2021.

The Spanish term “hasta la vista” was popularised after becoming the catchphrase of Arnold Schwarzenegger in his role as cyborg T-800 in the 1991 film Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

It first features in the movie when John Connor is teaching the cyborg how to use the slang, while adding “baby” at the end of it.

Later, the T-800 famously delivers the same line prior to shattering his cyborg nemesis, the frozen T-1000, with a gunshot.

Schwarzenegger, during his own political career as the Governor of California, utilised the phrase when criticising Donald Trump for disputing the presidential election results. He said: “People say clearly, ‘Hasta la vista, Donald!’”

Boris Johnson’s final answers during the PMQs

While closing his final answers from the despatch box, Boris Johnson said: "I want to use the last few seconds to give some words of advice to my successor, whoever he or she may be.

"Number one: stay close to the Americans, stick up for the Ukrainians, stick up for freedom and democracy everywhere.

"Cut taxes and de-regulation wherever you can and make this the greatest place to live and invest, which it is.

"Focus on the road ahead, but always remember to check the rear-view mirror.

"And remember above all it's not Twitter that counts, it's the people who sent us here.