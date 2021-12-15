PMQs: Boris Johnson defends Covid plans as Keir Starmer calls him 'the worst possible Prime Minister'

After 100 Conservatives opposed the measure in the Commons on Tuesday evening, the Prime Minister acknowledged there were “legitimate anxieties” about the impact on civil liberties.

But during a noisy session of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, he insisted the approach the Government had taken in the face of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant was “balanced and proportionate and right”.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pedestrian walks past an electronic billboard promoting Britain's NHS Covid-19 vaccine booster programme, in central London. Picture: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

However, Sir Keir Starmer said the vote had exposed the weakness of a premier who has lost the trust of the public and of his own MPs following reports of parties last Christmas in No. 10 in breach of Covid regulations.

“We cannot go on with a Prime Minister who is too weak to lead, so will the Prime Minister take time this Christmas to look in the mirror and ask himself if he has the trust and authority to lead this country?” he demanded.

Mr Johnson retorted: “I respect and understand the legitimate anxieties colleagues have about restrictions on the liberty of the people, but I believe the approach that we are taking is balanced and proportionate and right for this country.”

Despite the scale of the rebellion – the biggest of Mr Johnson’s premiership – Tory MPs appeared determined to show their support on Wednesday as they loudly cheered him on during his exchanges with the Labour leader.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face covering to stop the spread of coronavirus, waves as he leaves from 10 Downing Street in central London. Picture: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

But they could not disguise the concerns within the party ranks, with one senior Conservative openly acknowledging the PM could face a leadership challenge unless the situation improves.

Mr Johnson’s difficulties may be compounded by the by-election in North Shropshire on Thursday where the Liberal Democrats are favourites to overturn a Tory majority of almost 23,000 in what would be another body blow to his authority.

Asked if Mr Johnson would quit if North Shropshire was lost, the Prime Minister’s press secretary said: “We are fighting for every vote.”

The Prime Minister sought to reassure Conservative MPs angered by the decision to press on with Covid passes in England, pledging they will be given a say on any further restrictions that are required.

“If further measures are needed, if further regulation is needed, of course this House will have a further say,” he said.

Earlier, UK transport secretary Grant Shapps promised Parliament would be recalled if additional controls were required during the Christmas recess – although he said he did not believe they would be necessary.

“We have got in place now the measures that we believe will see us through to the new year,” he told BBC Breakfast.

Despite the rebellion, the order requiring Covid passes for entry to nightclubs and other venues – part of the Government’s Plan B for curbing the spread of the virus – was passed with a majority of 243, with Labour backing the move.

Sir Keir said his party had given the leadership the Prime Minister could not.