PMQs: Boris Johnson declares Tory 'talent' vying to replace him would 'wipe the floor' with Labour

Quizzed during his final appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions as the UK’s leader on why Tuesday night’s leadership debate had been cancelled, Mr Johnson praised the “talent’ in the running to replace him.

The final two candidates will be decided about 4pm today, with former chancellor Rishi Sunak set to make the final cut alongside challengers Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt.

Boris Johnson speaks at his final PMQs as Prime Minister. Picture: BBC Parliament

Sky News had been forced to axe a planned televised debate after Mr Sunak and Ms Mordaunt indicated they would be pulling out.

Mr Johnson said: “I’m not following this thing particularly closely, but my impression is that there’s been quite a lot of debate already, and I think the public are having ample opportunity to view the talent , Mr Speaker, any one of which as I say before like some household detergent would wipe the floor [with the opposition]."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer then asked Mr Johnson whether he agreed with his former chancellor’s assessment the other leadership candidates were using “fantasy economics of unfunded spending promises”.

Marking Mr Johnson’s final appearance, Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle thanked the Prime Minister and his family.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he leaves from 10 Downing Street in central London. Picture: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

"We’ve been through many dark times within this House and none more so than through the pandemic and always will be remembered for what this House did and the way that you conducted those duties during those dark times, Prime Minister,” he said.

"I understand that members will have differing views about the Prime Minister’s performance and legacy, and those views will be sincerely and passionately held, but I remind members that our constituents and others around the world watch these proceedings.”